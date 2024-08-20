‘The Acolyte’ canceled after one season

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has struck down the prospects for a second season of The Acolyte.

The Disney+ show, starring Amandla Stenberg and created by Leslye Headland, launched on June 4 with two episodes, generating 4.8 million views for the first two chapters, enough to rank at #7 on Nielsen’s Top 10.

As the series progressed, it continued to divide fans and viewership dropped, and the show that also starred Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen and The Matrix‘s Carrie Ann-Moss, ended its eight-episode run on July 16 with the lowest finale viewership numbers for any Star Wars series on Disney+.

The $180 million show scored decently with critics, but even with a seemingly endless campaign of coverage from geek sites, the majority of Star Wars fans didn’t respond, according to its Rotten Tomatoes scores.

The aggregator lists The Acolyte‘s Critics Score at 78%, but the Audience Score at just 18%.

The Acolyte was set 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and centered on the mystery behind the murders of a group of Jedi. Stenberg played the dual role of sisters Osha and Mae, and Headland said in many interviews she was eager to continue the show for a second season.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Phil Donahue, influential TV talk show host, dead at 88
Donohue in 2019 – Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Phil Donahue, whose influential TV talk show aired for nearly 30 years, has died at age 88.

Donahue died Sunday night of an undisclosed illness, according to a family statement provided to ABC News by a representative for Donahue’s wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund, according to the statement.

After working as a local TV reporter in his native Ohio and launching a talk show on local CBS affiliate WHIO in Dayton, he moved his The Phil Donahue Show to the local NBC affiliate WLWD, also in Dayton, in 1967. Three years later, it entered nationwide syndication, now simply titled Donahue.

The show would run for 26 years in syndication, produced at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza, until its last show in September 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Thomas, to whom he had been married for 44 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gina Rodriguez on game show ‘Lucky 13’: “It’s about how much you know about yourself”
courtesy of ABC

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez co-hosts the new ABC trivia-based game show Lucky 13 with Shaquille O’Neal, and there’s a lot she loves about being part of the show.

In addition to just being a trivia fan in general, Gina tells ABC Audio that she loves “being a part of something that brings people joy” and also gives contestants a chance at “life changing amounts of money.”

“I feel so blessed I could be a part of something that can, quite literally, within 30 minutes, change somebody’s life for the better,” she shares.

While Lucky 13 contestants need to answer 13 true or false questions when they compete, it’s not really important they get the answers right. Instead, the key is knowing how many of those questions they got right.

“It’s not really about how much you know, it’s about how much you know about yourself,” Gina says. “It’s like an exercise in self-awareness meets confidence meets instinct. It’s different in that way.”

Thursday’s episode features a guest appearance by one of the show’s producers, Kevin Bacon, which was a surprise for more than just the contestants.

“Oh my God, it’s absolutely hilarious,” Gina says. “And me and Shaq both, like, fall to the ground. I think our reactions are quite literally in astonishment.” 

Lucky 13 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces 1st pregnancy: “Very excited to take on this new journey”
ABC News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is expecting her first child.

Blanchard announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Tuesday, featuring a photo collage of her alongside her boyfriend, Ken Urker, and holding an ultrasound picture.

Blanchard wrote in part in the caption, “We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025.”

Blanchard revealed in her YouTube video that she is 11 weeks along in her pregnancy.

“This was not planned at all. It was completely unexpected but we’re both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard went on to share that she has experienced various pregnancy symptoms, from craving orange juice to mood swings and tiredness, but doesn’t have significant morning sickness.

“So far, pregnancy has been a breeze as far as symptoms. I find the tiredness is starting to wear off a little bit. That was the biggest symptom that I had,” the 32-year-old said.

“The baby looks healthy, happy. I know it’s still going to be a long journey ahead but I’m up for it,” she added.

Blanchard, a controversial figure, also went on to reference critics in her video message. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for plotting to have her mother, Clauddinnea “Dee Dee” Blanchard, killed and served more than eight years in prison before she was released in December 2023. She was also previously married to Ryan Scott Anderson, but they divorced earlier this year.

“I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother and … I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother. … I think, in my experience, everybody that I’ve ever talked to, they’re like, it just happened,” Blanchard said.

 

