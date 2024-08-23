‘The Acolyte’ star Lee Jung-jae was “surprised” the ‘Star Wars’ show was canceled

‘The Acolyte’ star Lee Jung-jae was “surprised” the ‘Star Wars’ show was canceled
L-R: Stenberg, Lee, Headland on set – Lucasfilm

As reported, Lucasfilm’s Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte will not return for a second season, despite creator Leslye Headland‘s publicly planning for a sophomore frame.

Viewership dropped off for the divisive, reportedly $180 million, series after its debut in June. Many elements of the show, from its straying from Star Wars canon on, were flamed by some fans.

One bright spot even many critics could agree on was Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae‘s presence as Jedi Master Sol. Now he tells Entertainment Weekly, “To hear the [cancellation] news, I was quite surprised personally.”

Spoiler: His character was killed at the end of the season, “So I wouldn’t have appeared in the second season if there was one anyway,” he adds.

“But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm.”

Meanwhile, Manny Jacinto, who played the nefarious Qimir, posted a photo from the show’s season — and now, series — finale with him and co-star Amandla Stenberg. The pair are shown from behind, holding hands, looking off into the distance. He simply added a heart emoji.

His post was liked by Simu Liu, who said, “justice for manny!! bro you were so effing good in this show and the dedication was so apparent. bigger and brighter things ahead. rooting for you always.”

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Zendaya, Mick Jagger, Spike Lee and more celebrate at Paris pre-Olympics event
Zendaya, Mick Jagger, Spike Lee and more celebrate at Paris pre-Olympics event
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Hollywood rolled up to the City of Lights in a big way Thursday evening at the Prelude to the Olympics event at the Fondation Louis Vuitton museum.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron and tennis champ Serena Williams were two of the co-chairs for the event, which drew a galaxy of stars including Zendaya, Queen Latifah and Jeremy Allen White; music superstars Snoop Dogg and Mick Jagger; and Oscar winner Spike Lee.

The trade says the celebration of “sports, culture, music, fashion and art” was hosted by Louis Vuitton men’s creative director and recording artist Pharrell Williams and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour.

Athletes including LeBron James, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka were also on hand, as were Lee’s fellow filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Jon M. Chu, Baz Luhrmann and Everything Everywhere‘s co-director Daniel Kwan.

Also ready to party the night before the 2024 opening ceremony was writer-director Judd Apatow and his 40-Year-Old Virgin scene stealer, Elizabeth Banks, as well as comedian John Mulaney and Zac Efron, according to THR.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Reynolds explains memorial tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ credits
Ryan Reynolds explains memorial tribute to Rob Delaney’s late son in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ credits
Getty Images for Disney

Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his Deadpool franchise co-star Rob Delaney and memorialized Delaney’s late son, Henry, in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

Delaney played Peter, initially the only non-superpowered member of Deadpool’s very short-lived superhero team X-Force, beginning with 2018’s Deadpool 2

“There’s more to @robdelaney than some realize,” Reynolds wrote. “He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful, acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney’. Henry is Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018. Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

Reynolds wrote, “I’ve always kicked my own a** because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2. If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. And at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

Reynolds says Delaney “has a vivid perspective on unimaginable grief. And he takes an unfiltered, rage-ful [sic] loving, sad and hilarious (yes, HILARIOUS) look at grief through his book, A HEART THAT WORKS,” Ryan says, calling it “an incredible piece of writing which explores the kaleidoscopic colours of emotion Henry’s passing revealed.”

Reynolds concluded, “I’m lucky to know Rob. And I’m lucky to have friends willing to put themselves on the line to make others feel less alone.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In Brief: Marvel vets the Russo Bros. reportedly eyeing MCU return, and more
In Brief: Marvel vets the Russo Bros. reportedly eyeing MCU return, and more

Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly in early talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two Avengers movies, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. The Russos helmed four of Marvel’s best received films — Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — which earned a combined $6.681 billion. The hiring would end months of speculation over who would lead the fifth and sixth Avengers movies; the fifth movie was previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and was to star Jonathan Majors, whom Marvel cut ties with after he was convicted of assault. The film is expected to get a new name and a new focus, per the outlet …

The Paley Center for Media announced that it will honor Tyler Perry at its fall gala in LA in December. Perry, a writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist, has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films, and runs his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta …

Netflix has dropped a first-look video of Cobra Kai, featuring the first eight minutes of season 6, part 1. The teaser shows the students training for the Sekai Taikai, which Ralph Macchio‘s Daniel LaRusso reveals to his wife will be his “karate swan song.” However, there’s imminent danger, as Martin Kove‘s Sensei Kreese and Alicia Hannah-Kim‘s Kim Da-Eun are teaming up to raise a dojo of homegrown Korean fighters in the image of Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai season 6, part 1 premieres Thursday on Netflix, with part 2 coming in November. The third and final part will premiere in 2025 …

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.