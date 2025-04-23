‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series coming to Netflix

The Age of Innocence is being adapted into a limited series for Netflix.

The streaming platform announced the news Wednesday, which fittingly happened to be World Book Day.

Edith Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. It made her the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Now, Emma Frost will direct the new limited series adaptation to be streamed on Netflix. Frost previously helmed The White Queen, The White Princess, Jamaica Inn and Shameless.

The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won’t-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms.

This limited series “promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation,” according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.

Alongside Frost, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Tracey Cook will executive produce the series.

f you’ve lost track of specials celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, it’s understandable. First there was the one focusing on the show’s music, which aired on NBC. Then a star-studded concert was announced that will stream on Peacock in February. Now there are details on the third one.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will feature appearances from such stars as Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson and more.

A number of musicians who’ve appeared on the show over the years are confirmed as well, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter, and rock legends Paul McCartney and Paul Simon.

That special airs Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As previously reported, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live from Radio City Music Hall Feb. 14 and feature Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Miley, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Bonnie Raitt, The B-52’s, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder and many more.

Believe it or not, we’re only a few months away from the summer movie season.

In celebration of the upcoming roster of blockbusters coming to cinemas, Fandango has revealed the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends and Insights study on the most anticipated 2025 summer movies.

According to the study, the most anticipated summer movie is Jurassic World Rebirth. The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, will attempt to reboot the franchise. It has a script by the original Jurassic Park scribe, David Koepp.

Rounding out the top five are The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Superman and Thunderbolts*. All of the films in the top five are promising action-filled adventures for audiences of all ages.

Going further, the rest of the top 10 films are From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, 28 Years Later, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch and Freakier Friday.

“As consumers’ appetite and interests continue to evolve, understanding moviegoing behaviors is essential to find new areas of opportunity and help drive industry growth,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. “With a diverse slate of upcoming films, from superhero epics to action thrillers to cult classic sequels, this summer is proving to have something for all movie fans.”

It seems as though the appetite for the moviegoing experience is holding strong. Sixty-six percent of all who were surveyed in the study plan on seeing four or more movies in theaters over the summer. That number rises to 69% when the focus is on Gen Z audiences.

Love is in the air, dearest gentle reader.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Netflix has released its first look at Bridgerton season 4. Along with a behind-the-scenes video featuring footage from the new season, the streamer also released several new images from the season.

Benedict Bridgerton takes over as the lead of season 4. He’s played by Luke Thompson, while his love interest, Sophie Baek, is played by Yerin Ha. According to its official logline, season 4 “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver (Ha’s Sophie) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

At the Bridgerton Season of Love virtual fan celebration, which took place Friday, showrunner Jess Brownell teased what is to come from the upcoming new season of the popular Regency-era series.

Brownell confirmed that season 4 will be the most faithful adaptation of one of Julia Quinn‘s Bridgerton novels. Specific plot points from Benedict’s book, An Offer From A Gentleman, that will be featured in the season include the masquerade ball, the iconic lake scene and the My Cottage moments at Benedict’s country home.

The behind-the-scenes video shows off footage from the masquerade ball, which takes up most of episode one, Brownell confirmed.

Additionally, Brownell said that fan-favorite couples Kate and Anthony and Colin and Penelope, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, respectively, will return in season 4 — this time as new parents.

Season 4 of Bridgerton is currently in production in London. It will consist of eight episodes. A premiere date for the new episodes has yet to be set.

