‘The Age of Innocence’ limited series Netflix adaptation rounds out cast
Even more actors have joined Netflix’s upcoming The Age of Innocence limited series adaptation.
The streaming platform has rounded out the cast of the upcoming series based on Edith Wharton‘s classic novel. Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow and Emma Shipp have joined the series as regulars. They add to the previously announced main cast of Camila Morrone, Kristine Frøseth, Ben Radcliffe and MargoMartindale.
Also joining the series are Hayley Mills, Will Tudor, John Light, Steven Pacey, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anna Madeley and Michael Cochrane. All of these actors are being billed with supporting roles.
The Age of Innocence is set in 19th century New York City and follows a passionate will-they, won’t-they love triangle. It explores themes of freedom, duty, identity and love in all of its different forms. Wharton first published the classic novel in 1920. The following year she became the first woman to earn the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction for The Age of Innocence.
The new limited series adaptation comes from showrunner Emma Frost. Shannon Murphy will direct the first three episodes of the show.
This limited series “promises to be true to Wharton’s novel but will speak to a new generation,” according to Netflix. The novel was previously adapted by Martin Scorsese in his 1993 film, which earned five Oscar nominations and scored one win.
Emmys host Nate Bargatze is responding to critical reviews of a key part of his hosting performance earlier this month.
“A lot of the reviews did not like the Boys & Girls Clubs thing,” Bargatze said on a recent episode of The Nateland Podcast.
At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, Bargatze explained he would start the show with a base $100,000 donation to The Boys & Girls Clubs of America and would add $1,000 for every second under 45 seconds an acceptance speech took and subtract $1,000 for every second over 45 seconds.
The setup did not go as planned, and at times throughout the show the total donation number dipped below zero. In the end Bargatze decided to kick his donation up to $250,000, while CBS added another $100,000.
The charity challenge drew mixed reactions online.
“It came from a real place of heart,” Bargatze said Wednesday. “Everybody at home loved it. Everybody at home liked it. It was fun. It was entertaining seeing money go down.”
Bargatze said he anticipated all the stars at the event would see it as a lighthearted joke the way he did.
“In my head, I wasn’t trying to put anybody on the spot. I wasn’t trying to make someone donate money. In my head I kind of thought, like, make it fun. Do what John Oliver did, where John Oliver, like, stuck it to me,” he said, referencing Oliver’s comically hurried speech, forcing Bargatze to donate more money.
“We had the kids there. We’re not using the charity as a tool,” he continued, saying he wanted it to be “fun.”
Bargatze said CBS, which aired the Emmys, was “amazing” and supportive of the idea.
The comedian said the intention of the gag was not to “overshadow any of their speeches” and said he thought that companies behind the winning shows would donate to make up for the stars’ longer speeches.
“In my head, I pictured it as they could then go long but then be a hero,” he said of his perception that studios would foot the bill. “So it was like a win-win … and then the night becomes about love, and you’re giving to these kids that are there.”
Bargatze said the setup to the bit may have been the issue. “I don’t know if I just didn’t explain it enough in the room,” he said.
Bargatze also said his decision to donate at the end of the night was not planned. “I wasn’t going to give that money at the end. Like I wasn’t thinking I was going to have to. But the way it went, I was like, ‘Well I can’t—I’m not going to not,” he said.
In an Instagram post the night of the Emmys, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America wrote, “Saying thank you in 45 seconds or less just won’t do. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, @natebargatze & @cbstv, for including our Club Kids in such an unforgettable night. Your generosity and jokes made it magic and we’re beyond grateful to be part of it.”
Apple Original Films has acquired the new sports comedy The Dink. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum helmed the film, which stars Jake Johnson as a washed-up tennis pro who, desperate to save his struggling club, decides to get in on the pickleball craze. Ben Stiller produced the film and co-stars. Also part of the ensemble cast are Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris and Chloe Fineman …
Jasmine Blackborow is the latest to join Netflix’s series adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. Deadline reports that the actress will play Charlotte Lucas, the best friend of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Emma Corrin stars in the series, which is currently in production …
Honeymoon with Harry is coming to the big screen with two big names. Jake Gyllenhaal and Kevin Costner are set to star in the film for Amazon MGM Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The story follows a man who decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law after his fiancée dies two days before their wedding …
Adam Sandler‘s beloved character, Happy Gilmore, is making his return in Happy Gilmore 2, and things have definitely changed.
Nearly 30 years since Happy first hit the big screen, Happy Gilmore became a ’90s classic that helped launch Sandler into comedy superstardom with its one-liners and over-the-top antics on the golf course.
In an interview with Michael Strahan that aired on Good Morning America Monday, Sandler shared why he decided to bring Gilmore out of retirement, revealing that fan requests for a sequel finally got to him.
“When I walk down the street a lotta times people will say, ‘You ever gonna do Happy Gilmore 2?'” he shared. “And for 28 years, I was like, ‘What are you talking about? No.’ And then all of a sudden I was like, ‘Maybe.'”
Sandler said Gilmore’s life now it isn’t quite what it used to be.
“He’s older. He’s a little thicker, as you can tell from one of these camera angles,” Sandler joked. “But Happy Gilmore’s life isn’t perfect right now at the beginning of the movie. And he’s a family man, and he’s gettin’ back into the golf game.”
The film, which was announced by Netflix in May 2024, also boasts a star-studded cast with cameos from Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce and even professional golfers.
Strahan asked how Sandler managed to pull such an impressive lineup together.
”I don’t know how it happened,” he shared. “We wrote ’em stuff, everybody was kind enough to come. And everybody in it did a great job. Every day, someone cool would show up and we’d hang out.”
The movie is also a family affair for Sandler, featuring his wife, Jackie Sandler, and daughters, Sadie Sandler and Sunny Sandler.