‘The Amazing Race’ season 38 cast includes 14 former ‘Big Brother’ players

‘The Amazing Race’ season 38 cast includes 14 former ‘Big Brother’ players

The entire cast of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 38. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Big Brother is taking over The Amazing Race.

CBS has announced the cast of season 38 of The Amazing Race, and every single one of the pairs includes at least one former Big Brother player.

Fourteen former Big Brother houseguests, including winners Taylor HaleChelsie Baham and Jag Bains, are competing on the season that is described to be a European adventure.

The rest of the former Big Brother contestants competing on the season are Angela MurrayKat DunnJoseph AbdinHannah ChaddahEnzo PalumboIzzy GleicherNatalie NegrottiTucker Des LauriersRubina BernabeKyland Young and Matt Turner.

Phil Keoghan returns to host the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which kicks off in Amsterdam. They’ll also travel to Prague, Budapest and Romania.

In true Big Brother fashion, this season will include brand-new unexpected twists that contestants will have to face right away.

“For the first time in The Amazing Race history, teams face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line – the first team to complete the task receives an express pass and the last team to complete the task faces the consequences of a Hazard,” according to a press release.

Season 38 of The Amazing Race premieres on a special night — Thursday, Sept. 25 — before continuing with weekly, regular episodes on Wednesdays starting on Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu’s ‘Phony’ and more
In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu’s ‘Phony’ and more

A couple alums of The White Lotus are teaming up on a new Hulu series. Connie Britton and Sam Nivola are set to star in Phony, a coming-of-age mystery, Variety reports. The series follows a teenage boy who wakes up after a car accident to find his mother has been replaced by an imposter …

Topher Grace is joining the cast of Chris Rock‘s upcoming film. Deadline reports that Grace is the latest to join the currently untitled A24 movie that Rock wrote, is directing and is starring in. Rosalind EleazarAdam DriverDaniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick also make up the cast of the film, which follows a gifted actress with a derailed career who is offered a comeback …

There will be no more Goosebumps at Disney+. The horror anthology series has been canceled after its second season, according to Variety. The show, which is based on R. L. Stine‘s book series, debuted its first season in October 2023 and its second in January 2025 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Author Meghan Quinn offers up your next summer read with ‘Till Summer Do Us Part’
Author Meghan Quinn offers up your next summer read with ‘Till Summer Do Us Part’
Bloom Books

Popular booktok author Meghan Quinn is back with your next great summer read.

Till Summer Do Us Part follows a recent divorcee named Scottie, who makes up a fake husband to fit in with her office filled with happily married men. She turns to her best friend’s brother, Wilder, to fill the role of her husband, but his improv skills somehow lead them to agreeing to go to a relationship camp with all her co-workers.

The book features a mix of fun, romance, spice and even some serious moments, and Meghan tells ABC Audio that’s her goal when writing.

“I really like to view my books as what someone would go through in, like, a daily week,” she says. “There’s spice in their lives, there’s funny moments in their lives, there’s heartache in their lives, and so, you know, just kind of see it as like a real-life situation for everybody.”

Fans can expect to encounter many common romantic comedy tropes in the book, including enemies to lovers, which Meghan says is her “absolute favorite trope ever.”

“Just the ability to build so much tension and when that tension finally snaps, it’s the most glorious moment in a romance, in my opinion,” she says.

Like Till Summer Do Us Part, Meghan believes the perfect summer read needs to involve some sort of vacation getaway or destination.

“Not everyone can travel, not everyone could have that, like, summer vacation,” she says. “And so if you can escape into a vacation mode with a book, I think that’s the perfect way.”

Among the books Meghan would recommend to readers are Problematic Summer Vacation by Ali Hazelwood, You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle and The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cillian Murphy film ‘Steve’ sets theatrical, Netflix release
Cillian Murphy film ‘Steve’ sets theatrical, Netflix release
Robert Viglasky/Neflix

Cillian Murphy is taking his talents over to Netflix.

The actor is set to star as the titular teacher in the upcoming film Steve. Max Porter wrote the film, which is a reimagining of his own bestselling novel Shy.

Small Things Like These director Tim Mielants helmed the film, which will arrive in select theaters in September.

Steve follows a day in the life of the head teacher and his students at a last-chance reform school. It is set in the mid-1990s amidst a world that has turned its back on the students.

“As Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and prevent its impending closure, he grapples with his own mental health,” according to an official description from Netflix. “In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy, a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence.”

Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Simbi Ajikawo and Emily Watson also star in the upcoming film.

Murphy serves as a producer on the project, while Porter executive produces.

Steve premieres globally on Netflix on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.