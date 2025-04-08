‘The Angry Birds Movie 3’ coming to theaters in 2027

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Those angry birds are back for more.

Paramount Pictures has announced that The Angry Birds Movie 3 will soar into theaters on Jan. 29, 2027. John Rice will direct the third film based on the video game from a script by Thurop Van Orman.

Red, Chuck, Silver and Bomb will return to the big screen, again played by the returning voice cast of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom and Danny McBride.

Newcomers lending their voice this time around are Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson and Psalm West.

Sony Pictures distributed the first two films in the Angry Birds franchise. The Angry Birds Movie was released in 2016, while its sequel The Angry Birds Movie 2 came to theaters in 2019.

“We’re very excited to be partnering with Paramount Pictures and extremely proud of our incredible cast,” the film’s producer, John Cohen, said in a statement. “Not only do we have Jason, Josh, Rachel and Danny returning to voice their fantastic characters, but they’re surrounded by an all-star ensemble of comedic talent. These are some of the funniest people out there today, and we’re so thrilled to have them all on board.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Claire Danes to reunite with ‘My So-Called Life’ creator for new series
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

It’s a My So-Called reunion.

Claire Danes is looking to reteam with Winnie Holzman, the creator of My So-Called Life, over 30 years after they originally worked together on the coming-of-age TV show.

The pair is aiming to reunite on a family drama series for HBO called The Applebaum Curse. According to the show’s logline, the series would be an “ongoing one-hour drama series about a dysfunctional family with Claire Danes as the lead role.”

In addition to starring in the show, Danes would serve as an executive producer on the project. Holzman would write and executive produce along with serving as showrunner.

Holzman shared the news on the red carpet of the Writers Guild Awards, where she was asked why there has not been any attempt to remake My So-Called Life in this age filled with reboots and remakes.

“It’s interesting that you’re asking me that. I am writing something that I’m hoping to do with Claire. It’s not a reboot in the traditional sense, but I think Claire Danes and I back together would be a kind of version of that,” Holzman said.

She made it clear that while it’s not a reboot and instead “a completely different story,” she’s excited about the prospect of working with Danes again.

“I’m writing it now, and it’s hopefully gonna be at HBO, so we’ll see,” Holzman said. “I have to cross my fingers! You never know what’s gonna happen, but Claire would love to do this with me, so I’m excited.”

In brief: Jeremy Allen White to star in ‘Enigma Variations’ for Netflix and more
In brief: Jeremy Allen White to star in ‘Enigma Variations’ for Netflix and more

Jennifer Garner is set to star in The Five-Star Weekend for Peacock. The actress, who will also executive produce the series, will play a famous food influencer who experiences a devastating loss. In an effort to find herself again after the grief, she heads out for a weekend away in Nantucket with three friends she made at different stages of her life and a surprise fifth guest. The show will be based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name …

Jeremy Allen White is cooking up something new at Netflix. Variety reports the actor will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the André Aciman novel Enigma Variations for the streamer. The story centers on Paul, who will be played by White, and his love life as a bisexual man. This will mark the second screen adaptation of one of Aciman’s novels, the first being the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer

Hulu has debuted the first-look photos at its upcoming original series Good American Family. The show, which stars Ellen Pompeo, is told from multiple points of view and follows a couple who adopted a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. The couple eventually comes to suspect the girl may not be who she says she is. The two-episode premiere of the show is set for March 19, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Good American Family also stars Mark Duplass, Imogen Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue and Jenny O’Hara

Luke Kirby stars in trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino dance world comedy ‘Étoile’
Luke Kirby stars in trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino dance world comedy ‘Étoile’
Philippe Antonello/Prime Video

The trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino‘s latest comedy series has arrived.

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Étoile on Wednesday. It marks the latest project from Sherman-Palladino, who created Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The new series focuses on the competitive ballet world and centers on the heads of two rival dance companies.

Mrs. Maisel fan-favorite Luke Kirby plays Jack, the head of a New York company, while French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Genevieve, the head of a company in Paris.

Both companies seem to be in a bit of a rut. In order to fix this, Genevieve suggests they swap dancers.

“We trade our top talent, Paris and New York. Put fresh faces out there, get people interested in dance again,” Genevieve says in the trailer.

The studios’ top ballerinas are played by Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick, who star in the Paris and New York dance companies, respectively.

Also featured in the trailer are David Alvarez, Simon Callow, David Haig, dancer LaMay Zhang in her screen debut and Gilmore Girls alum Yanic Truesdale.

Ètoile premieres on Prime Video on April 24.

