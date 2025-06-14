‘The Bachelor’ star Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa part ways, say they still ‘love and respect’ each other

Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images

Former Bachelor star Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa have ended their relationship.

Ellis took to his Instagram Story on Friday to share a statement, saying that he and Pasquarosa were “simply not the right fit” for a long-term relationship.

“This is one of the harder things I’ve had to write, but I want to share it honestly,” he wrote.

He continued, “Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we’ve come to the understanding that we’re simply not the right fit long term.”

Ellis called the pair’s relationship “meaningful,” writing that “the connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.”

He added, “There’s no negativity here. No resentment. Just two people who care about each other and want the best for one another moving forward. I’ll always be grateful for what we shared and for the growth that came with it.”

Ellis ended his message by thanking those who supported them.

“This chapter is closing, but we’re both walking away with love and respect in our hearts,” he wrote.

Pasquarosa also shared a statement on her Instagram Story and highlighted the commitment that comes with marriage.

“After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we’ve come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths,” she wrote. “We shared something meaningful, navigating a unique journey side by side, learning, growing, and showing up for each other the best we knew how. And while this isn’t the ending we once imagined, it’s one filled with mutual respect, care, and hope for what’s ahead.”

Tom Felton to play Draco Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ on Broadway
Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

Tom Felton is returning to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all eight of the Harry Potter films, is reprising the role of the Slytherin wizard on Broadway.

Felton is joining the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for a 19-week engagement starting on Nov. 11.

The website for the Broadway production of the show promotes the newly announced casting decision with a photo of Felton as the older version of the character he originated in the 2001 film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“Don’t miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall,” the Cursed Child website reads.

Felton’s time in the role is scheduled to last through March 22, 2026.

The ticket presale begins on June 10 at 11 a.m. ET. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs at the Lyric Theatre in New York City.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge
Getty Images

Justin Baldoni‘s lawsuit against Blake Lively was dismissed by a federal judge in New York on Monday.

The It Ends With Us costars have been in a heated legal feud since 2024.

In his motion, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, the couple’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni’s defamation claim against The New York Times.

“The alleged facts indicate that the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened,” the opinion said. “The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively’s version of events.”

Baldoni has until June 23 to refile some of his claims.

Lively’s lawyers, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, called the dismissal a “total victory and complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times.”

“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” the statement continued. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

Good Morning America has reached out to Baldoni’s lawyers for comment.

Lively first filed a complaint on Dec. 20, 2024, against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing him of sexual harassment on the set of the film, which he also directed.

Baldoni responded on Dec. 31, 2024, with the now-dismissed lawsuit against the Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy after it published the article about Lively’s California complaint.

The lawsuit claimed the Times, which included in its article alleged text messages and email exchanges between Baldoni’s publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan and the newspaper, had relied on “cherry-picked” and altered communications, with details “stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced” to “mislead.”

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said at the time that the Times “cowered to the wants and whims of two powerful ‘untouchable’ Hollywood elites, disregarding journalistic practices and ethics once befitting of the revered publication by using doctored and manipulated texts and intentionally omitting texts which dispute their chosen PR narrative.”

A New York Times spokesperson told GMA at the time that they “plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

That same day, Lively formalized details from her California complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni and other defendants for sexual harassment.

Baldoni has denied the allegations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

