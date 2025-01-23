‘The Bachelor”s Grant Ellis teases the ‘love story’ fans will see on his season

Grant Ellis is sharing what fans can expect from his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

The new bachelor, who is a day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey, sat down with Good Morning America to give a small preview of his season, which premieres Jan. 27.

“It’s a little hard and everybody’s kind of in your business but it’s for love so I think that’s the right approach to take,” he said in the interview, which took place following the finale of The Golden Bachelorette in November.

Ellis said that fans will see the women on his season “giving their everything.” He also expressed that he pushed the women to “open up emotionally” and said that opening up was “key.”

“A lot of people bury their feelings and they don’t know how to express them,” he added. “That’s something I really wanted to focus on for my season.”

Additionally, Ellis said fans will “see a love story.”

“That’s something that I really, really want to show,” he said. “I feel like it’s important because that’s what the world is run off of, is love.”

Ellis was announced as the next “Bachelor” in August. Fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette; Tran said goodbye to him during week six of season 21.

Leading up to his season, Ellis said he sought advice from previous “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei, who found love on season 28 with Kelsey Anderson.

“He’s a great guy,” Ellis said of Graziadei. “Everybody previous, they have a lot of advice, which is good because you can’t attest to being in this role unless you’ve been in it. So I think that it’s big for me to hear from Joey.”

Leading up to the premiere of his new season, Ellis shared the best relationship advice he’s received.

“For me, it’s don’t go to sleep angry,” he said. “I know that’s super cliché, but you fight and then you go to sleep, it rolls over to the next day. So try to solve your issues before you go to sleep.”

He also added that a willingness to compromise is a huge nonnegotiable for him in a relationship.

“We have to be able to compromise,” he said. “Compromising is something that’s big because I’m not always gonna be right. She’s not always gonna be right. So it’s something that we have to be able to compromise on.”

Ellis’ journey to finding love on The Bachelor will begin on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: ‘If he does a film with women’
Nicole Kidman is down to collaborate with Martin Scorsese, as long as he’s down to tell a story about women.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an interview released Wednesday that she would like to work with the iconic director, under one condition.

“I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

While Kidman didn’t elaborate any further, Scorsese has been criticized for the depictions of and lack of characters who are women in his films.

The actress also spoke about other directors she’s interested in working with.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people.”

Kidman also spoke about being a part of two recent projects — The Perfect Couple and Babygirl — which were directed by women.

“I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready,'” Kidman said.

 

Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 2025 Oscar nominations
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

The two actors will come together live Thursday from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater to reveal the nominees in all 23 Academy Award categories.

Sennott is an actor, writer and comedian known for her roles in the films Saturday Night, Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Bottoms, which she also executive produced and co-wrote. She also starred in the television series The Idol and Call Your Mother.

Yang is an Emmy-nominated comedian, actor and writer known for Saturday Night Live. He is also a co-host on the podcast Las Culturistas. He most recently starred in Wicked alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Oscar nominations ceremony was previously rescheduled from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19 due to the wildfires in Los Angeles. It was moved a second time to Jan. 23.

In addition to the new date for the nominations announcement, the voting period for nominations was also extended to Jan. 17, and the Oscars nominees luncheon, which was previously scheduled for Feb. 10, was canceled.

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be revealed live on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The live presentation will begin at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.

