‘The Batman Part II’ will begin filming in spring 2026
Battinson will be back in action next spring.
Robert Pattinson will return to the role of Bruce Wayne to start filming Matt Reeves‘ sequel The Batman Part II in spring 2026.
The news came from the Warner Bros. Discovery letter to shareholders from CEO David Zaslav as reported on by Variety. The superhero film will begin shooting next spring ahead of the scheduled October 2027 release.
Also shared in the letter to shareholders was the upcoming schedule of DC Universe films, hot off the success of James Gunn‘s Superman. The shared plan shows off what else is to come from the new superhero cinematic universe.
“In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Womanof Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026) and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development.”
Zaslav also elaborated more on the 10-year vision for the DC Universe, including its slate of TV projects such as The Penguin, a new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming series Lanterns, which is set to debut in 2026.
“In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio’s broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social,” the shareholder letter reads.
The Batman Part II flies into theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.
The film adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s novel Verity has a new release date. The movie will now release on Oct. 2, 2026, Deadline reports. It was originally scheduled to release on May 15, 2026. Michael Showalter directs the film, which will star AnneHathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett …
Guy Ritchie is no longer directing Road House 2. The director has exited the Amazon MGM film, according to Variety. JakeGyllenhaal is set to reprise his starring role as Dalton in the film, which begins production in September. Will Beall wrote the script for the upcoming sequel …
Dr. Collins will not be a part of The Pitt season 2. Tracy Ifeachor is not returning for season 2 of the hit medical drama, Deadline reports. Ifeachor portrayed the fourth-year resident during season 1. The news that she will not return for season 2 comes after Ifeachor shared on Instagram that it was a “blessing” to play Dr. Collins during season 1 …
The parents of Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega are addressing their daughter’s sudden exit from the popular reality show.
During Sunday night’s episode of the hit Peacock reality show, fans learned of Ortega’s departure from narrator Iain Stirling, who revealed that Ortega “left the villa due to a personal situation.”
The shocking exit came amid backlash over resurfaced past posts on a social media account belonging to Ortega that allegedly used a derogatory term against the Asian community, which led fans to call for her removal from the show.
As fans learned of Ortega’s departure, her parents shared a statement on her Instagram Story on behalf of their family, asking for “compassion” and “patience.”
“As Cierra’s parents, this has been one of the most painful weeks of our lives,” they wrote. “We’ve seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn’t seen any of it yet, we have. And so have the people who love her.”
“We’re not here to justify or ignore what’s surfaced,” their statement continued. “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that. The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it’s heartbreaking. It’s uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they’ve made.”
They went on, “While Cierra is not in the villa anymore, she is still away. She hasn’t had the chance to process any of this or speak for herself. But we know our daughter. We know her heart. And when she returns, we believe she’ll face this with honesty, growth, and grace.”
“While she’ll always be our little girl, she’s also a woman, one who will take responsibility in her own time and her own voice,” they added. “Until then, we’re simply asking for compassion. For patience. For basic human decency. Not just for her, but for everyone caught in the middle of this. Thank you to those who’ve continued to show love, even when it’s not easy.”
They signed the message, “With love, Her family.”
Ortega has not released a statement of her own since Sunday night’s episode.
The controversy stems from alleged Instagram posts tied to Ortega from 2015 and 2023, which appeared to have included an anti-Asian slur.
The alleged resurfaced posts have sparked backlash on social media, as well as a petition that has garnered more than 17,000 signatures.
Ortega’s departure shocked her fellow cast members during Sunday’s episode, including Nic Vansteenberghe, the cast member with whom Ortega had coupled up on the show and with whom she recently became “closed off,” which meant the two had mutually agreed to stop getting to know other people in the villa.
Vansteenberghe re-coupled with Ortega’s friend Olandria Carthen at the end of Sunday night’s episode.
Love Island USA contestant Bella-A Walker, whose journey on the show ended earlier this season after Vasteenberghe chose Ortega over her, reacted to the past alleged social media comments on Sunday, condemning racism of any kind in an Instagram Story.
“As a proud Asian American woman, I’m deeply appreciative of the Love Island USA producers for taking a stand and making it clear that racism of any kind is not tolerated,” she wrote.
Walker, who has previously opened up about her Filipino American heritage, said, “Asian hate is oftentimes overlooked and dismissed. But being a first-generation American, I have personally witnessed and experienced how real and hurtful comments like these are. It is my hope that this situation can help shed light on how big of an issue anti-Asian hate actually is.”
“Just like so many other Asian Americans, my mom immigrated here to create a better life for her and her future family,” she added. “Knowing the hardships she and so many others have faced, I could not be silent any longer. Because what good is this amazing platform God and you all have given me if I don’t use it to amplify the voices of my community?”
She ended her message by writing, “I do not condone bigotry or racism of any kind. But I also don’t condone hate either. Please think twice before leaving unkind comments to or about this person. I love you all so much.”
Ortega is not the first Love Island USA contestant this season to make an abrupt exit from the show.
Following the season 7 premiere, cast member Yulissa Escobar was quietly removed from the show in the second episode following her use of racial slurs, including the N-word. A video had resurfaced of Escobar using the word on a podcast.
Escobar apologized for what she said in a TikTok video at the time and also shared a statement on Instagram.
“To those who are disappointed or offended, I understand and I apologize,” she wrote in part. “I am sorry.”
Good Morning America has reached out to Ortega for comment.
Reached for comment, Peacock said it had no additional statements to provide at this time.
One of the two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry‘s ketamine death case has agreed to plead guilty to distributing the drug, the Department of Justice said Monday.
Dr. Salvador Plasencia is expected to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine in the coming weeks, the DOJ said.
The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.
Plasencia is one of five people charged in the wake of Perry’s death from a ketamine overdose at his home on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The Friends actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.
Plasencia, who operated an urgent care clinic in Malibu, had been set to go on trial in August in the case.
His plea agreement comes after Mark Chavez, the other doctor charged in the case, pleaded guilty to distributing ketamine in October 2024. Chavez is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
According to Plasencia’s plea agreement, which was filed on Monday, he distributed 20 vials of ketamine, ketamine lozenges and syringes to Perry and the actor’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, between Sept. 30, 2023, and Oct. 12, 2023.
Plasencia “admits that his conduct fell below the proper standard of medical care and that transfers of ketamine vials to Defendant Iwamasa and Victim M.P. were not for a legitimate medical purpose,” his plea agreement stated.
Iwamasa, who admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
Plasencia’s attorney, Stefan Sacks, told ABC News following Plasencia’s arraignment in August 2024 that a plea deal was possible in the case.
According to his plea agreement, Perry asked Iwamasa to help him procure ketamine in September 2023 and provided his assistant with “money, or promised to reimburse him, and directed him to find sources from whom to acquire the drugs.”
One of Plasencia’s patients introduced him to Perry on Sept. 30, 2023, with the unidentified patient referring to the actor as a “‘high profile person” who was seeking ketamine and was willing to pay “cash and lots of thousands” for ketamine treatment,” according to Plasencia’s plea agreement.
Plasencia contacted Chavez, who had previously owned a ketamine clinic, to discuss Perry’s request for ketamine and purchased vials of liquid ketamine, ketamine lozenges and other items from him, according to the agreement.
Plasencia administered ketamine to Perry at the actor’s home on several occasions, as well as left vials and lozenges with Iwamasa to administer, according to the plea agreement. In one instance, he was paid $12,000 for such a visit, according to the agreement.
One instance occurred outside of the home, when Plasencia administered ketamine to Perry in a parking lot near an aquarium in Long Beach, according to the plea agreement. Upon learning about that, Chavez “reprimanded” the other doctor “for “dosing people in cars, and in a public place where children are present,” Chavez’s plea agreement stated.
Plasencia returned to Perry’s home on Oct. 12, 2023, to administer ketamine, during which the actor’s blood pressure spiked, causing him to “freeze up,” according to Plasencia’s plea agreement.
“Notwithstanding Victim M.P.’s reaction, defendant left additional vials of ketamine with Defendant Iwamasa, knowing that Defendant Iwamasa would inject the ketamine into Victim M.P.,” the agreement stated.
After receiving 10 more vials of ketamine through a licensed pharmaceutical company using his DEA license, Plasencia texted Iwamasa on Oct. 27, 2023, according to the plea agreement: “I know you mentioned taking a break. I have been stocking up [in] the meanwhile. I am not sure when you guys plan to resume but in case its when im out of town this weekend I have left supplies with a nurse of mine …I can always let her know the plan.”
Perry died the following day after overdosing on ketamine, which Plasencia had not provided, according to the plea agreement.
Another defendant in the case, Eric Fleming, admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry, prosecutors said. He pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. He admitted in court documents that he distributed 50 vials of ketamine that he obtained from another defendant in the case — Jasveen Sangha — to Iwamasa, including the ketamine that killed Perry, the DOJ said. Fleming is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
Sangha, allegedly known as “The Ketamine Queen,” is accused of selling 50 vials of ketamine over two weeks to Perry, working with Fleming and Iwamasa to distribute the drugs to Perry, prosecutors said. She is accused of selling Perry the batch of ketamine that killed him.
Sangha pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial in August.