‘The Bikeriders’ revs onto Peacock
Focus Features

The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Tom HardyMichael Shannon and Jodie Comer, is now streaming on Peacock.

Set initially in 1965, and based on Danny Lyon‘s famous 1968 photo book about motorcycle enthusiasts, Jeff Nichols‘ well-received movie has Butler playing Benny, a new recruit to the Vandals motorcycle club, started in Illinois by Hardy’s Johnny.

Comer plays Kathy, who falls fast for Benny, as recalled to a young writer named Danny, played by Mike Faist, a character who is likely a nod to the book’s author.

As the gang grows nationwide over the years, it begins to slip out of Johnny’s control and the Vandals name becomes synonymous with crime, leaving him on a collision course with the monster he built. Meanwhile, Benny must choose between his relationship with Kathy and the club that gave him a family.

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus — a real-life bike enthusiast — also stars and is nearly unrecognizable as Funny Sonny, one of the Vandals’ West Coast recruits, who seeks out the founders with an agenda of his own.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to present 76th Emmy Awards nominations ceremony
Larry Barnard@Brotherjunior, Liesa Cole

The presenters for the 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations have been announced.

On Friday, the Television Academy announced that Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will present the nomination ceremony, which will stream live from the El Capitan Theatre in LA on Wednesday, July 17, at 11:30 am ET.

Hale and Ralph will be joined by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego during the nominations ceremony.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Abrego said in a statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8pm ET, only on ABC.

Carrie Underwood comes home: Country superstar is replacing Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge
Randee St. Nicholas

Carrie Underwood is your newest American Idol judge.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer — who won season 4 of the singing competition show in 2005 — was announced Thursday as Katy Perry’s replacement on “Idol.”

Carrie will join returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside host Ryan Seacrest when Idol returns to ABC and Hulu in spring 2025.

“I remember being at home in our little house in Checotah and seeing on TV that there were auditions in St. Louis,” the Oklahoma native says in a video revealing the big news. “My mom said, ‘If you wanna go, I’ll drive you.'”

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show,” she said of how she skyrocketed to fame. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything that I’ve accomplished since.”

Some of Carrie’s accomplishments include selling 85 million records, amassing 28 No. 1 singles and snagging numerous awards.

“This season, Carrie Underwood comes home,” a message in the video reads.

Carrie replaces Katy, who served as a judge alongside Luke and Lionel for seven seasons after the Idol revival kicked off on ABC in 2018.

The “Firework” singer announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February and later told Good Morning America in April that her time on Idol had “healed my heart.”

Auditions for the upcoming season of Idol kick off Monday, Aug. 12.

For more information on auditions, visit the American Idol website.

“Comedy’s hard, man”: Keanu Reeves on set accident that cracked his kneecap “like a potato chip”
CBS/Scott Kowalchyk

While he seems to be indestructible in his John Wick movies, it seems Keanu Reeves let his guard down while working on a comedy, and it took a knee. Literally. 

Keanu was chatting with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about the bad luck he had making Good Fortune, Aziz Ansari‘s forthcoming comedy.

“I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge,” Reeves began, adding he “was loving it.” 

After they finished the scene, he was doing the “cold shuffle” and his foot found a gap in a protective carpet. “My foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down],” he continued, miming the action. “And then, in slow motion, I went falling … and my patella, kneecap, cracked like a potato chip.”

Keanu joked, “Comedy’s hard, man.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.