‘The Boys’ cast shares emotional goodbyes: ‘The tears have begun’

Courtesy of Prime Video

The end of the era that is The Boys Amazon Prime series has come, and the cast and crew aren’t taking it too well. 

Tribute posts poured in on social media this week, which marked the end of filming the fifth and final season of the superhero drama series. 

“This is the last time I’ll ever be on this set. It’ll be torn down soon,” creator and showrunner Eric Kripke wrote on Instagram. “It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude.”

He continued, “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing.”

Kripke ended by thanking his show “family” and the fans. 

“Can’t wait for you to see the grand finale,” he said. 

Messages of gratitude filled Kripke’s comment section, including notes from cast members Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Valorie Curry and Erin Moriarty.

In her own post, Moriarty shared a carousel of images, including one of her tearful self donning a T-shirt with the text “The Boys Crew.”

“Honestly, f*** ‘don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,'” she wrote. “the tears have begun. the posts are incoming. I said goodbye to most of my work family today and I’ll be ready to smile about it when I’m ready to smile about it. to my Boys fam: love you, c****. forever.”

Quaid shared the “family” sentiment over on his Instagram, writing in a post, “This show, this incredible cast and crew are my family. I love them with all my heart.”

Quaid said he can’t wait for fans to watch the “amazing” final season. “Everyone truly crushed it,” he wrote. 

The Boys season 5 will likely premiere in 2026.

In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more
In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more

Honey, don’t miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen‘s latest film, Honey Don’t! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 …

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret …

A Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing …

Man crashes vehicle through gates of Jennifer Aniston’s LA home: Police sources
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A man crashed his vehicle through the gates of actress Jennifer Aniston‘s Los Angeles home on Monday, police sources confirmed to ABC News.

The Friends star was home at the time, police sources said.

Private security at the Bel Air home detained the driver, who is currently in LAPD custody, sources close to the investigation told ABC News. He will be booked Monday night for felony vandalism due to the damage, the sources said.

The incident does not appear to have been an accident, though there is also nothing to indicate yet that the driver was targeting Aniston, the sources said. The LAPD’s Threat Management Unit, which has handled cases involving Aniston before, is going to handle the case out of an abundance of caution, the sources said.

The suspect, who has a minor criminal history, was not actively being investigated for anything involving Aniston before the incident, the sources said.

Investigators are currently looking into the suspect’s background and social media, the sources said.

Aniston’s representatives declined to comment on the incident.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News this incident highlights the need for celebrities and high-profile types to be prudent and take measures to have high-level, on-site security.

In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more
Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

