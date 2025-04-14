‘The Breakfast Club’ stars reunite in full for 1st time 40 years after film’s release

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

The teens of The Breakfast Club are back together, this time all grown up.

Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estèvez and Anthony Michael Hall all reconvened on Saturday in Chicago to discuss their hit film and celebrate the John Hughes project’s 40th anniversary.

The meeting, which took place on a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, marked the first time the five main cast members had reunited in the 40 years since the film’s release.

The group started by acknowledging the four-decade gap since all five had been back together.

“I feel really very emotional and moved to have us all together,” said Ringwald, who played Claire Standish in the coming-of-age film. Ringwald noted it was also the first time Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark in the film, had joined a group reunion.

Estèvez explained, “This just was something that, finally, I felt I needed to do, just for myself.”

“It’s here in Chicago where we made the film, obviously the 40th anniversary,” he continued. “It just felt like it was time.”

The group reminisced about memories from the film’s set, discussed the film’s legacy and recalled what it was like working with Hughes, the legendary director who died in 2009.

The Breakfast Club premiered Feb. 15, 1985, and told the story of five teenagers serving detention at their Chicago high school. Each of the young teenagers brings a different perspective to the group, offering a captivating clash of personalities onscreen.

Sheedy played Allison Reynolds, Nelson played John Bender and Hall played Brian Johnson in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.