‘The Breakfast Club’ stars reunite in full for 1st time 40 years after film’s release

‘The Breakfast Club’ stars reunite in full for 1st time 40 years after film’s release
Barry Brecheisen/WireImage/Getty Images

The teens of The Breakfast Club are back together, this time all grown up.

Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Emilio Estèvez and Anthony Michael Hall all reconvened on Saturday in Chicago to discuss their hit film and celebrate the John Hughes project’s 40th anniversary.

The meeting, which took place on a panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, marked the first time the five main cast members had reunited in the 40 years since the film’s release.

The group started by acknowledging the four-decade gap since all five had been back together.

“I feel really very emotional and moved to have us all together,” said Ringwald, who played Claire Standish in the coming-of-age film. Ringwald noted it was also the first time Estèvez, who played Andrew Clark in the film, had joined a group reunion.

Estèvez explained, “This just was something that, finally, I felt I needed to do, just for myself.”

“It’s here in Chicago where we made the film, obviously the 40th anniversary,” he continued. “It just felt like it was time.”

The group reminisced about memories from the film’s set, discussed the film’s legacy and recalled what it was like working with Hughes, the legendary director who died in 2009.

The Breakfast Club premiered Feb. 15, 1985, and told the story of five teenagers serving detention at their Chicago high school. Each of the young teenagers brings a different perspective to the group, offering a captivating clash of personalities onscreen.

Sheedy played Allison Reynolds, Nelson played John Bender and Hall played Brian Johnson in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Daniel Radcliffe joins Tracy Morgan’s NBC comedy and more
In brief: Daniel Radcliffe joins Tracy Morgan’s NBC comedy and more

Daniel Radcliffe is joining the cast of the upcoming Tracy Morgan comedy pilot at NBC. The show, which is currently untitled, comes from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, as well as writer Sam Means. In the new show, Morgan stars as a disgraced former football player who is looking to fix his image. Radcliffe will play Arthur Tobin in the show, an award-winning filmmaker who sets out to make a documentary about the former football star …

Time for a tall of glass of milk. Babygirl will make its streaming debut on Max on April 25. The A24 film will premiere on HBO the following day, April 26, at 8 p.m. ET. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas in the film, which was written and directed by Halina Reijn

Phoebe Dynevor is in talks to join Jake Gyllenhaal in M. Night Shyamalan‘s upcoming supernatural romantic thriller, which is based on an original idea he co-created with Nicholas Sparks, according to Deadline. Shyamalan and Sparks are both individually writing a screenplay and a novel based on said concept …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario to star in Hershey chocolate biopic
Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario to star in Hershey chocolate biopic
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The story of the Hershey chocolate company will be told in an upcoming biopic.

Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario are set to star in the new live-action film Hershey, according to The Hershey Company.

The film will follow the life of Milton Hershey, who will be played by Wittrock. It will show how he built a chocolate candy empire alongside his wife, Catherine Hershey, to be played by Daddario. It will be directed by Mark Waters, who helmed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday.

Hershey will reveal “how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today,” according to its official synopsis.

The project begins filming in May. It will shoot in Pennsylvania with an expected 2026 release date, though there is no distributor attached as of yet.

“Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him,” Waters said. “The core of Hershey, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy — the creation of Milton Hershey School.”

The director also expressed his excitement for Wittrock and Daddario to take on the lead roles.

“I’m excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it — the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now,” Waters said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling ‘Good American Family’ trailer, inspired by a true story
Watch Ellen Pompeo in the chilling ‘Good American Family’ trailer, inspired by a true story
Hulu

The official trailer for Good American Family has arrived, offering a first look at Hulu’s gripping new drama.

The series was inspired by the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with dwarfism, and features an all-star cast including Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O’Hara.

Narrated by Pompeo, who stars as Kristine Barnett, the clip opens with a voiceover: “I’ve always considered myself blessed. I’ve known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe.”

The trailer then teases a complex tale of shifting perspectives, mounting threats and unsettling accusations.

Faith Reid takes on the role of Grace, whose adoption initially seems like a fresh start, until her new family’s dream turns into a chilling nightmare filled with suspense, twists and shocking revelations.

“Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism,” a brief synopsis for the show reads.

The show marks Pompeo’s first major role since Grey’s Anatomy debuted in 2005. After playing Meredith Grey for over 400 episodes, she stepped down as a series regular in 2023 but has continued to make guest appearances.

Good American Family will premiere March 19 with the release of the first two episodes. Following the premiere, one episode will be released weekly.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.