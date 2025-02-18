‘The Brutalist’ director Brady Corbet claims Oscar-nominated filmmakers ‘can’t pay their rent’

Brady Corbet is opening up about the grueling process of promoting a film and the financial realities many filmmakers face.

In the Feb. 17 episode of Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast, the director — a 2025 Oscar contender, nominated for The Brutalist — said he’s made “zero dollars” from his last two films.

“It’s the first time that I’ve made any money, really, in years,” Corbet said when Maron asked about three ads he recently directed. “Both my partner and I made zero dollars on the last two films that we made. Yes, actually zero.”

“So we had to, you know, just sort of like live off of a paycheck from three years ago,” he continued. “And, obviously, the timing during an awards campaign and having to travel every two or three days was less than ideal, but, you know, it sort of was an opportunity that landed in my lap, and I jumped at it.”

Corbet said his experience isn’t unique, adding that he’s “spoken to many filmmakers that have films that are nominated this year that can’t pay their rent.”

“I mean, that’s a real thing,” he continued. “I mean, you’re not paid to be promoting a film.”

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024. Corbet said he’s been in film-promoting mode ever since “and had zero income, because I don’t have any time to work — like, I can’t even take a writing job at the moment.”

Corbet said doing “everything all at once,” including worldwide press to promote the film, is “boundless,” and that he works seven days a week and hasn’t had a day off since Christmas break.

“That’s what’s so crazy about this entire process is that you look your worst and you feel your worst, and depending on the themes of your film, like, you’re usually talking about some of the, like, most complex issues of our era,” he explained. “It’s like a six-month interrogation.”

Gal Gadot reveals she had ‘massive blood clot’ in brain while pregnant
Gal Gadot is opening up about a scary medical condition she faced midpregnancy this year.

The Wonder Woman actress shared in an Instagram post Sunday that she had been diagnosed with “a massive blood clot” in her brain eight months into her most recent pregnancy.

Gadot wrote in the caption that 2024 had been a year “of profound challenges and deep reflections.” She added that along with raising awareness and supporting others facing similar conditions, detailing her experience was her way of “pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media.”

Gadot went on to explain the diagnosis she received while pregnant with her daughter Ori, whose birth she announced in March 2024.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” she wrote. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Gadot wrote that after the diagnosis, she rushed to the hospital and “underwent emergency surgery.”

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” she wrote.

Gadot thanked the team of doctors for the care she received at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, writing, “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

The actress said the experience taught her “it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us.”

“Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving,” she wrote, sharing that while her condition, cerebral venous thrombosis, is “rare,” it is crucial to “identify early because it’s treatable.”

Gadot wrote in her post Sunday that she decided to share her experience “to empower” others.

“I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain),” she wrote. “[K]nowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

“If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she wrote.

In addition to Ori, Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are parents to three other daughters, Alma, Maya and Daniella.

In brief: ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off, ‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot lands at Peacock and more

The upcoming Friday Night Lights reboot has landed at Peacock. Netflix lost out to the NBCU streamer for the new adaptation of the high school football-centric drama series in a battle that played out over the last several days. Jason Katims, the original series’ showrunner, will helm for Universal Television, while original director Peter Berg and producer Brian Grazer are also set to return …

Hold on to your horses: there’s more Yellowstone on the way. The universe is expanding, as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are set to star in a brand-new spin-off series as their characters, Beth and Rip, Variety reports. The news comes just days before the season 5 finale of Yellowstone airs …

Eddie Redmayne will join Julia Roberts in the new thriller Panic Room. Deadline reports that Elizabeth Olsen is also attached to the Warner Bros. film, which will be directed by Sam Esmail. While the plot is being kept under wraps, it has been described as a paranoid thriller similar to Esmail’s previous Emmy-winning show, Mr. Robot
 

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ gets Imax release before Netflix debut
Greta Gerwig is bringing her Narnia adaptation to the big screen.

The film, which is being made for Netflix, will get an exclusive two-week global run on Imax screens, according to Variety. It will open in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Narnia will play in movie theaters in 90 countries in over 1,000 cinemas ahead of its streaming release on Netflix on Christmas Day 2026. It’s based on The Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S. Lewis.

Puck first reported the news that a deal with Imax had been reached after months of negotiations. It is a rarity for Netflix, which does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, but mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform.

Narnia is one of a few exceptions. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had an exclusive one-week run in over 600 theaters before its streaming release back in 2022, making it the streamer’s widest-ever theatrical release to date.

Netflix recruited Gerwig to direct their Narnia adaptation back in 2020. In 2023, the director helmed the year’s highest-grossing film, Barbie, which earned almost $1.5 billion worldwide. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.