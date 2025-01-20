‘The Brutalist’ sparks backlash for use of AI, director Brady Corbet responds

A24

The Brady Corbet-directed awards contender The Brutalist is causing a stir after the film’s editor, Dávid Jancsó, revealed artificial intelligence was used to enhance the performances of the film’s stars, Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

While speaking with Red Shark News, Jancsó said the filmmakers used AI to change Brody and Jones’ Hungarian dialogue to make it sound more authentic.

“I am a native Hungarian speaker and I know that it is one of the most difficult languages to learn to pronounce,” Jancsó said. “If you’re coming from the Anglo-Saxon world certain sounds can be particularly hard to grasp.”

He continued by praising the actors’ performances, but saying the small tweaks were necessary to enhance some Hungarian vocal sounds.

“It is controversial in the industry to talk about AI, but it shouldn’t be,” Jancsó said. “We should be having a very open discussion about what tools AI can provide us with. There’s nothing in the film using AI that hasn’t been done before. It just makes the process a lot faster. We use AI to create these tiny little details that we didn’t have the money or the time to shoot.”

The revelation that AI was used has sparked outrage online. On Monday, Corbet issued a response to the backlash to Deadline.

“Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own. They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing ONLY, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed,” Corbet said. “This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Damon Wayans Jr. says joining Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ ‘was a great decision
Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV’s Shrinking is coming to ﻿﻿an end, with its finale dropping on Christmas Day. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. But Damon admits he knew nothing about the show when producer Bill Lawrence pitched it to him.

“He was like, ‘Wanna come do this show?’ And I was just like, ‘What is it about?’ He’s like, ‘It’s about shrinks who don’t have their s*** together.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ He’s like, ‘Harrison Ford is in it.’ I was like, ‘Oh!’ And so I watched,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “I sat and I watched the first episode and I wound up watching the entire first season just in one sitting. And I was just like, I have to be a part of this show. And so I went and I went willingly. And I was just so happy. It was a great decision that I made.”

He adds working with Harrison was “everything that you’d imagine”: “He’s so professional. He’s so quick and he likes to laugh.” With that in mind, he made it his goal “to try and make him break character,” which he did a few times.

“He actually made me break several times, too,” Damon says. “So, yeah, it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”

He praises everyone on the cast, including Jason Segel, who he says “is amazing in the show”; Michael Urie, who is “crushing it”; and his “fave” Williams, noting, “That woman is just … perfect.”

“I’m just so happy to be a part of it because it’s just like you’re sitting there with some titans,” Damon says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meet the 25 women competing for Grant Ellis’ heart on ‘The Bachelor’
Matt Sayles/Disney

The women who will compete for Grant Ellis‘ heart on season 29 of The Bachelor have been revealed.

ABC announced the 25 contestants hoping to receive a rose from Ellis, a 31-year-old day trader and self-proclaimed mama’s boy from Houston, Texas, on Monday.

Among the women are a boxing trainer, a luxury travel host, a venture capitalist and a wedding planner.

Ellis, a former pro basketball player, was named the newest Bachelor lead following his elimination on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“I’m looking for love. I want a wife. I’m searching for that happiness,” Ellis said in a promo released in December. “To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward.”

Scroll down to meet the 25 women Ellis will meet on his journey to find love:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada
Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey
Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Florida
Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia
Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York
Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Chloie, 27, a model from New York, New York
Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota
Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois
Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California
J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado
Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts
Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York
Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina
Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah
Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky
Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina
Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan
Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, New York
Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas
Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois
Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, New York
Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia
Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada
Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, New York

Ellis’ season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, Jan. 27, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office
Photo Courtesy of Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King has topped this weekend’s box office, bringing in $23.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

This is The Lion King prequel’s first weekend in the #1 spot; the past two weekends it’s been beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the latest totals, Mufasa has now grossed $168.6 million since its Dec. 20 opening.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slips to second this weekend with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu in third with $13.2 mil, Moana 2 in fourth with $12.39 million and Wicked in fifth with $10.2 mil.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mufasa: The Lion King – $23.83 million
2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $21.2 million
3. Nosferatu – $13.2 million
4. Moana 2 – $12.39 million
5. Wicked – $10.2
6. A Complete Unknown – $8.06 million
7. Babygirl – $4.49 million
8. Gladiator II – $2.67 million
9. Homestead – $2.1 million
10. The Fire Inside – $1.23 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.