‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for season 3 at Apple TV+

Alisha Boe and Josh Dylan in season 2 of ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple TV+)

The Buccaneers is coming back for season 3.

Apple TV+ has renewed the romantic drama series for a third season. The streaming service made the announcement on Wednesday. The Buccaneers is based on Edith Wharton‘s unfinished final novel. The series’ creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show’s renewal.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” Jakeways said in a press release. “Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do.”

Season 2 ended with the Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) renouncing his title in order to be with Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). It also found Nan (Kristine Frøseth) revealing her pregnancy and running away, with plans to raise her child on her own.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

“With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future,” the description reads. “If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

Along with Frøseth, Ibrag and Remmers, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The season 2 finale premiered on Aug. 6. The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV+.

(L to R) Fred Hechinger as Skinner amd Sebiye Behtiyar as Aishe in ‘Preparation for the Next Life,’ from Amazon MGM Studios. (Photo Credit: Jaclyn Martinez)

Preparation for the Next Life follows an undocumented immigrant and a U.S. war veteran who find an unexpected connection in one another.

Sebiye Behtiyar [seh-BEE-ya BEH-tee-yar] makes her feature film debut as Uyghur [WEE-gur] immigrant Aishe, who’s trying to make a life for herself in New York City. She forms a bond with troubled young war veteran Skinner, played by Fred Hechinger [HECK-in-jurr], and together they try to imagine a better future for themselves.

Behtiyar, who is of Uyghur descent and speaks three languages like her character, felt an immediate connection to the project, but didn’t assume she’d get the role because she was only just starting out.

“I wasn’t prepared for such a complex character as Aishe, but meeting all those incredible people [in the cast and crew] just gave me so [much] strength and support and love to just bring a little bit [of] myself and my understanding of this character,” she tells ABC Audio.

Hechinger says every cast and crew member “felt like they had a personal investment in the movie,” and both he and Behtiyar are eager for audiences to connect with the story as well, particularly given what’s going on with immigration in the U.S. today.

Behtiyar says she hopes the film reminds people we are all human beings who “share feelings” and “face different kinds of pain.”

“We made this movie because it spoke to our hearts and our lives,” Hechinger adds. “And it’s kind of wild that it’s coming out when it’s become even more relevant and important in that way, but I really just think everyone seeing it with their open heart is what counts.” 

Preparation for the Next Life, from Oscar-nominated director Bing Liu, is in select theaters now.

Noah Wyle stars in ‘The Pitt’ season 2 teaser trailer
Noah Wyle stars in ‘The Pitt’ season 2 teaser trailer
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in season 2 of ‘The Pitt.’ (Warrick Page/HBO Max)

Noah Wyle is back in The Pitt season 2 teaser trailer.

HBO Max released the first official teaser for season 2 of the hit medical drama series on Thursday.

Wyle stars again as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in the new season, which once again serves as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh,” according to its official logline.

This new season picks up after a time jump. The trailer finds Dr. Frank Langdon, played by Patrick Ball, in his first day back at work after returning from rehab.

We also see Dr. Robby arriving for his shift at the hospital.

“And so it begins,” Dr. Robby says after seeing a tier-one trauma patient get rolled by on a stretcher.

The cast of season 2 also includes Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi and Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans.

Season 1 of The Pitt earned 13 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and lead actor in a drama for Wyle.

The second season of The Pitt arrives on HBO Max in January 2026.

Pedro Pascal stars in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer
Pedro Pascal stars in ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’ trailer
Grogu and Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu.’ (Lucasfilm)

This is the way.

Lucasfilm has released the first official trailer for the upcoming film Star Wars: The Mandalorian and GroguPedro Pascal stars as Din Djarin in the movie based on the popular Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian.

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy,” according to the film’s official description. “As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

The trailer marks Sigourney Weaver‘s introduction to the Star Wars galaxy. Din and Grogu show up for a meeting with her character. The latter attempts to steal her snack by using the force, which she doesn’t allow, sending Grogu a disapproving glance.

One of the only bits of dialogue comes in the trailer’s final moments, when Grogu fires what appears to be green slime directly into the eye of an alien creature.

“Good shot, baby,” an Anzellan droidsmith, the same species as Babu Frik from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, approvingly tells Grogu.

Jeremy Allen White also stars in the film as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta, while Jonny Coyne plays an imperial warlord.

Jon Favreau directs and produces the movie, which is also produced by Kathleen KennedyDave Filoni and Ian Bryce.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which was filmed for IMAX, exclusively arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.

