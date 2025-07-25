‘The Buccaneers’ stars Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe unpack season 2’s shocking death

‘The Buccaneers’ stars Josh Dylan, Alisha Boe unpack season 2’s shocking death

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans of The Buccaneers were left in shock after a main character died in this week’s episode.

While in pursuit of saving Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and her baby, Freddie, from his brother, Lord Richard Marable died at the end of season 2’s sixth episode. Worse, he died at the hands of said brother, Lord James Seadown (Barney Fishwick).

ABC Audio spoke to Josh Dylan, who played Richard on the show, about what it was like to film the emotional episode.

“I actually really, really enjoyed filming that episode. It’s probably the most enjoyable bit of filming, possibly across the seasons,” Dylan said. “It was intense. But, you can’t be conscious of it being a sad thing when you’re doing it, obviously.”

Alisha Boe, who plays Richard’s wife, Conchita, also spoke about the shocking development.

“It’s really sad because [Richard and Conchita] had worked so hard for their relationship at that point and they were really coming to a place of finding joy,” Boe said. “When you think about the circumstances, it’s really, really heartbreaking.”

Boe said it was sad and strange to continue making season 2 without Dylan by her side.

“I was really sad because, Josh, you wrapped, what, middle of the season? We had two more months left without you,” Boe said. “As Alisha, I really missed Josh. And that was strange because it was a weird thing. I associated The Buccaneers with working with Josh. So that was really sad to not have you for the rest of the season. That was really heartbreaking.”

Josie Totah, who plays Mabel on the show, also shared why she thinks Lord Richard’s death was so devastating.

“He’s arguably the most lovable male character in the whole show,” Totah said.

Own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in ‘The Last of Us’
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Start practicing “Future Days” by Pearl Jam. You can now own the guitar Joel gave Ellie in The Last of Us.

Taylor Guitars has teamed up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products and HBO to release a replica of the acoustic guitar featured in the show, complete with the same moth inlay Joel carves into the instrument and a vintage, worn-in look. It’s available to buy for $2,799.

The Last of Us is a story of resilience, connection and finding beauty amid harsh realities — themes that resonate with the emotional expression a Taylor guitar offers players,” Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing at Taylor Guitars, says in a statement. “We’re honored to collaborate with HBO and Sony Pictures Consumer Products to bring this iconic instrument to fans and players alike.”

In the penultimate episode of season 2, we see a flashback of Pedro Pascal’s Joel customizing the guitar and gifting it to Bella Ramsey’s Ellie for her 15th birthday. He then plays “Future Days” for her, a song that has featured prominently in the series and in the video game on which the series is based.

The Last of Us season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Daddy was more than a state of mind this Father’s Day.

New York City held a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Sunday. Brooklyn dad George Gountas was unanimously crowned the winner of the competition, beating nearly 30 other contestants for the title. He won $50 and a year’s worth of free burritos from the event’s organizer, Son Del North.

In a post announcing the Pascal lookalike event on Instagram, Son Del North asked several questions. “Do you look like this man? Or know someone who does? Do they also claim there’s no good Mexican food in NYC? Bring them to Orchard.”

It’s a reference to Pascal’s Hot Ones appearance from 2023, where he said there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

While Son Del North said the event is a parody and not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone, it promised “the burrito prize is real.”

Gountas may not be starring in three films playing in theaters this summer (Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) like Pascal is, but he does have roots in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Gountas is a lighting director who has worked on The Daily Show for years. 

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep recreate ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ scene in fun video
Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Meryl Streep is returning for season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

That’s all.

On Thursday, the Academy Award winner appeared in a video with Selena Gomez to mark her return to the beloved Hulu series.

In the video, the duo recreate a famous scene from The Devil Wears Prada, in which Streep starred alongside Anne Hathaway. In the original scene, Streep’s character Miranda Priestly remarks on Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs’ clothing choices, stating that she has “no style or sense of fashion.” Andy begins to respond, before Miranda interrupts her and states that she wasn’t asking a question.

In Thursday’s video, Gomez, standing next to Streep, states flatly, “So you’re coming back for season 5.”

Streep, channeling Hathaway’s Devil Wears Prada character, replies, “Well, I think that depends on–“

Before she finishes her sentence, Gomez interjects, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The caption of the video also gave a nod to the 2006 film.

“Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all,” the caption read.

Only Murders in the Building was picked up for a fifth season at Hulu in September 2024, following the premiere of its fourth season. In addition to Streep and Gomez, the show stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The series follows friends Oliver Putnam (Short), Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) and Mabel Mora (Gomez), who investigate a series of suspicious murders in their upscale apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City. Streep portrays Loretta Durkin, an actress.

In March, it was announced that Renée Zellweger would also join the star-studded cast.

The new season is currently in production.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

