‘The Buccaneers’ stars unpack the season 2 finale betrayals, twists

Kristine Frøseth and Guy Remmers in ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple)

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans were left reeling after the jaw-dropping twists in The Buccaneers season 2 finale.

Among them was the reveal that Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is pregnant with her estranged husband Theo’s (Guy Remmers) child. By the end of the season, it seems as though neither Theo nor Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) are romantic options for Nan anymore, so she runs away with plans to raise the child by herself.

Frøseth told ABC Audio she’s excited about this new development for Nan.

“I’m really glad that Nan leaves, and I think it’d be really exciting to see how she’s going to raise her child, how she is going to hopefully maybe do that by herself,” Frøseth said. “It was never about the men, and it became that because of all these crazy circumstances.”

Theo does not know Nan is pregnant. If he did, does Remmers think it would change how he feels about Nan?

“I would think so. I think it would rock his world, you know?” Remmers said. “There are a lot of things that are on the horizon for Theo that I think are gonna completely turn his world upside down.”

Additionally, Theo abdicated his title as the Duke of Tintagel so he can divorce Nan and eventually marry her best friend, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). Ibrag said while Lizzy finally has love, “it didn’t exactly end with her in her ideal situation.”

“Lizzy’s still not at peace because now she’s hurt and betrayed her friend,” Ibrag said. “It’s a bittersweet thing. So, I think there is still a lot that needs to be resolved with that as well.”

All episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Da’Vinchi talks Meech and Terry’s relationship in season 4 of ‘BMF’: The womb to the tomb ‘is slowly dying’
Starz

Meech and Terry’s womb to the tomb mantra is no more in season four of BMF. Da’Vinchi, who portrays Terry Flenory, drug trafficker and co-founder of the Black Mafia Family crime organization, says the tension between the brothers continues as they expand the Flenory drug empire.

“I think [their relationship] is slowly dying because, you know, more money, more problems, more responsibility and certain things as people are in your ears,” he explains, adding they have varying approaches to conducting business.

Following their trip to Mexico to establish direct links with the Mexican drug cartels, Da’Vinchi says Terry also noticed the spiritual differences between them. In this fourth season, he says his character grapples with faith as he engages in crimes that conflict with his spiritual and moral compass.

“[Terry] just wants to just be able to just finish this and get out this game for good and use the money and do pretty different things, but it’s the thing that keeps pouring back,” Da’Vinchi explains.

With the spiritual battles and constant issues with Meech, Da’Vinchi says Terry’s happy medium is to break out and go about things his own way.

“Terry just wants us to run in a way that [business is] flying under the radar,” he says, comparing it to Meech’s flashy approach. He adds T “just want[s] to make enough money…to live regular lives and live the American dream” all while avoiding attention from cops who know they’ve never had a 9 to 5 job. 

Season 4 of BMF is now available to watch on the STARZ app. The show airs on the STARZ linear platform on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.
 

Walton Goggins says he and Aimee Lou Wood have no feud: ‘I love this woman madly’
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have addressed their supposed feud, saying it never existed in the first place.

The White Lotus co-stars sat down with Variety for an interview about the public suspicion they do not get along. In the article, the actors addressed rumors that began to circulate after Goggins refused to talk about Wood in a cover story for The Times of London back in May.

“There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me,” Goggins said. “She is love and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Goggins told Variety he did not want to speak about Wood during The Times interview because he didn’t think it would be fair to speak about her without her present.

Wood also got the chance to talk about Goggins unfollowing her on Instagram.

“I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant,” Wood said.

Goggins said he unfollowed Wood as his way of letting go of his White Lotus character.

“I knew what we had gone through, and I knew how close that we had gotten, and I needed to begin to process saying goodbye,” Goggins said. “And I knew that that was going to take a while for me, so I let her know, this is what I’ve gotta do. And she was extremely supportive about that.”

Goggins ended the interview by re-following Wood on Instagram.

“It’s all so ridiculous,” Goggins said. “It’s just a part of me just saying goodbye to this character so that now Aimee and I will be friends for f****** ever.”

Kim Kardashian graduates from law study program after 6 years
Disney

Kim Kardashian has graduated from her law program after six years of studying and working under California’s Law Office Study Program.

The reality TV star, mom of four and entrepreneur shared video clips and photos on her Instagram Story Wednesday from a backyard graduation ceremony, which was attended by family members and friends.

Attorney Jessica Jackson, one of Kardashian’s mentors in her Law Office Study Program, spoke during the ceremony, praising Kardashian’s dedication to her studies.

“Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice — no law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case law books to read,” she said. “Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study.”

Instead of attending formal law school, Kardashian announced back in April 2019 that she had enrolled with the State Bar of California in 2018 to study law while completing a four-year apprenticeship, which would be completed with the supervision of a licensed California attorney. Only a small number of states, including California, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, offer an alternative pathway to legal training without a law school requirement.

Kardashian passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Exam or the “baby bar” examination in 2021 after her fourth attempt. She is now eligible to sit for the bar exam and follow in her late father Robert Kardashian‘s footsteps to become a lawyer.

In addition to reading law and working, Kardashian has also advocated for prison reform and nonviolent offenders, including Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence for drug trafficking was commuted. Johnson, a great-grandmother, served over 20 years in jail and was released in June 2018.

