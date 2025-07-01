‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ begins production with Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and more

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Gird your loins: The Devil Wears Prada sequel begins filming this week.

Production on the sequel to the iconic 2006 film starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci has started. To mark the occasion, 20th Century Studios shared a teaser.

The video shows a pair of stylish red stilettos with devilish pitchforks as the heels, a reference to the original film’s poster, which featured a single red stiletto with a pitchfork heel.

Audio for the video features iconic lines from the first film, including Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, saying, “By all means, move at a glacial pace, you know how that thrills me.”

At another point, Hathaway’s character, Andy Sachs, is heard saying, “Can you please spell ‘Gabbana’?”

Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton, rattles off another memorable line: “I refuse to be sick. I’m wearing Valentino for crying out loud.”

Miranda is heard elsewhere in the video saying, “Don’t be ridiculous, Andrea, everybody wants this.”

“That’s all,” she adds.

The end of the video includes onscreen text that reads, “Now in production.”

In the caption, the studio wrote, “The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production.”

20th Century Studios confirmed to Good Morning America on Monday that Streep, Hathaway, Blunt and Tucci are all slated to return for the sequel.

Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh will also star in the film as Miranda’s husband, according to 20th Century Studios.

In May, several outlets reported that the release date for the upcoming film had been set for May 1, 2026.

Alix Earle joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Alix Earle is ready to go viral this season on Dancing with the Stars.

The 24-year-old social media personality and model was announced on Good Morning America Thursday as the latest contestant to join the upcoming 34th season, which will air later this year.

Over the years, Earle has garnered more than 7.5 million devoted TikTok followers, who follow her on the platform for her humor, beauty, fashion and lifestyle tips.

In 2023, she earned a spot on Forbes‘ Fashion 50 list. The following year, she also earned a spot on Forbes‘ Top Creators list. Earle has also been featured in Rolling Stone‘s annual Creators issue and was named Allure‘s Beauty Creator of 2024.

In addition to being a social media star, Earle is the host of the Hot Mess podcast, where she discusses mental health, her acne journey, cosmetic surgery and more.

In 2024, Earle told Elle that she is “obsessed with” DWTS and that her TikTok “For You” page has been inundated with content from the previous season.

She also attended the taping of the 500th Dancing with the Stars episode in November 2024 and filmed a “Get Ready With Me” video for it.

In that video, Earle reiterated how much she loves the show and mentioned how she grew up dancing.

“I love a good performance,” she said. “I was dancing competitively until my junior, senior year of high school.”

Earle joins Robert Irwin, who was announced as part of the season 34 cast in April.

The full cast of DWTS season 34 celebrities and professional dancers will be announced at a later date.

Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC and Disney+, and stream the next day on Hulu.

In brief: Margaret Qualley stars in ‘Honey Don’t!’ trailer and more
Honey, don’t miss the official trailer for Ethan Coen‘s latest film, Honey Don’t! The film stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator who delves into a case about a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church. Aubrey Plaza, Charlie Day and Chris Evans also star in the upcoming film, which arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 …

The official trailer for the new Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney film Echo Valley has arrived. Apple Original Films released the trailer for the new thriller, which will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 13. The film follows a mother and daughter who are bound together by a dark secret …

A Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunion is in the works. Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are negotiating to star in the new comedy The Best Is Yet To Come, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will be based on the French movie of the same title. Broderick and Ruck would play best friends who search to find one of their estranged sons and also do all the things life has prevented them from doing …

The meaning behind the asterisk in the ‘Thunderbolts*’ title is revealed
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The sneaky asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title officially has meaning.

On Monday, Marvel unveiled the true name of the rag-tag group of superheroes as “The New Avengers,” now that the film is officially in theaters.

“Presenting Marvel Studios’ #̶T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers,” Marvel Studios wrote in a social media post, which included a video of the film’s cast, led by Florence Pugh, ripping away the word “Thunderbolts*” on the movie poster to reveal the words “*The New Avengers.”

According to Marvel, the video was shot discreetly backstage at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

Another video shows star Sebastian Stan covering up a publicly displayed movie poster featuring the updated name.

The film features a collaboration of former Marvel Cinematic Universe baddies and anti-heroes: Pugh’s Yelena and her adoptive father Alexei aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour; Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The group is brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who also appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in a post-credits scene in Black Widow.

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

