‘The Drama’: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson could play engaged couple in new A24 project

Disney/Scott Kirkland — Disney/Randy Holmes

Kristoffer Borgli, who directed a dream-haunting Nicolas Cage in the acclaimed movie Dream Scenario, might just land two of the most sought-after stars for his next project.

ABC Audio has confirmed Zendaya and Robert Pattinson are in “early negotiations” to star in The Drama, Borgli’s latest project for studio A24.

While the details are under wraps, rumors suggest it’s about a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day.

Zendaya was last seen in theaters in another small-scale project, Challengers; production begins on Euphoria‘s third season in January.

Pattinson’s sci-fi movie with Bong Joon-ho, Mickey 17, is due in theaters Jan. 31, 2025; his sequel to Matt Reeves The Batman hits theaters in October 2026. 

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s trip to the marriage mart
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Netflix has revealed that Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the Regency-era phenomenon’s upcoming eight-episode fourth season

In the post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted, “Welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton.”

The streaming service’s official blog, Tudum, teases “an unforgettable masquerade ball” coming to Mayfair, and “the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver.”

The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. “In that case, come on in,” he tells the camera.

The man who plays the “bohemian” character tells the blog, “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself.”

Indeed, in the video Benedict teases, “It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely.” 

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds, “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way. He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.

Season 2 of ‘Frasier’ reboot debuting Sept. 19
Paramount+

Shortly after the reboot received a trio of Emmy nominations in technical categories on Wednesday, Paramount+ announced the second season of the Frasier reboot will debut on Sept. 19. 

The next season reportedly includes a “Seattle-themed episode,” a nod to the original NBC hit’s setting. 

In the reboot, Kelsey Grammer‘s titular psychiatrist has moved back to his Cheers stomping grounds of Boston in an effort to start a new chapter of his life. However, that one particular episode will see Dr. Crane returning to his old radio station KACL, where he’ll be reunited with Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Edward Hibbert as Gil Chesterton and Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent, Bebe Glazer.

Also joining Grammer for the sophomore frame are season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith.

Jeff Goldblum goes god mode as Zeus in teaser to Netflix’s ‘Kaos’
Netflix

Jeff Goldblum is famously easygoing, but he’s anything but in the teaser for Kaos, Netflix’s forthcoming “fable.”

The present day-set show dips into ancient mythology, with Goldblum as a modern-day, vengeful Zeus.

“Humans, when they’re not scared, they’re not worshipping me,” he boasts, as he watches video footage of various disasters. 

The streaming service calls the show “an epic struggle between gods, humans and everything in between,” teasing humans who dare to defy the gods.

Of the rebels, Goldblum seethes, “I’m gonna wipe these f****** right off the face of the f****** earth.”

The series comes to Netflix on Aug. 29.

