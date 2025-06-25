‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ final trailer finds Marvel’s First Family battling Galactus

Marvel Studios

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

In the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, Galactus arrives to attack a retro-futuristic New York City.

Played by Ralph Ineson, Galactus had yet to be featured in any of the prior trailers for the film. While there is still no true look at the space god, we do see Marvel’s First Family battling against him.

“I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus,” Julia Garner‘s Silver Surfer says in the trailer.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer,” according to an official synopsis for the movie. “And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles also star in the film that is directed by Matt Shakman.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Brook Rushton

The trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel has arrived.

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the horror film on Tuesday. Madelyn Cline stars with some familiar faces in the movie, which comes to theaters on July 18.

Releasing over 25 years after the original film, this movie’s plot follows a deadly car accident that causes five friends to cover up their involvement. They make a pact to keep it all a secret.

“A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

That’s right — joining the new crew are members of the 1997 film’s original cast, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. The trailer also shows a photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Helen Shivers through a quick shot of her gravesite.

Along with Cline, the new group of teenagers in this film includes Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Hauer-King.

“I just have one question,” Hewitt’s Julie James says to Cline in the trailer. “What did you do last summer?”

Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez also star in the film.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson directs the new I Know What You Did Last Summer from a screenplay she and Sam Lansky wrote based on a story by Robinson and Leah McKendrick.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz may have just found her next directorial project.

The actress and filmmaker is in talks to direct How to Save a Marriage for Sony Pictures, Deadline reports.

This would mark her second directing gig after her debut film, Blink Twice.

Ross Evans wrote the script for How to Save a Marriage and Robert Pattinson is on board to produce it. Pattinson starred alongside Kravitz in the 2022 film The Batman. At the moment he is only set to produce this upcoming film.

Plot details are being left under wraps, although sources told Deadline the new film will have edgy undertones similar to that of Blink Twice.

Blink Twice was released in August 2024. It stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum.

Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

