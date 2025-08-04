‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ hangs on to #1 at box office despite big drop in ticket sales

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps held on to the #1 spot at the box office this week, despite a less-than-fantastic week two.

The Marvel film – starring Pedro PascalVanessa KirbyJoseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach – suffered a 66% drop from its $117.6 million debut, taking in just $40 million this weekend.

The weekend’s new releases – The Bad Guys 2 and The Naked Gun – took the #2 and #3 spots with $22.2 million and $17 million, respectively. Rounding out the top five were Superman and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

The Alison Brie-Dave Franco horror film Together debuted at #6 with $6.8 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $40 million
2. The Bad Guys 2 – $22.2 million
3. The Naked Gun – $17 million
4. Superman – $13.9 million
5. Jurassic World: Rebirth – $8.7 million
6. Together – $6.8 million
7. F1: The Movie – $4.1 million
8. I Know What You Did Last Summer – $2.65 million
9. Smurfs – $1.77 million
10. How to Train Your Dragon – $1.35 million

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

In brief: Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ gets Netflix release date and more
In brief: Lena Dunham’s ‘Too Much’ gets Netflix release date and more

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan‘s upcoming comedy show has been given a series order at NBC. Called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, the show will follow a former football player who is trying to rehabilitate his image. Tina Fey will executive produce, as will Morgan. Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall will also star …

The movie Novocaine will make its streaming debut on Paramount+. The film will be available to watch on the platform on Tuesday. Jack Quaid stars in the movie as a person born with a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to feel any pain. Amber Midthunder also stars in the action-comedy …

Girls stans, rejoice. We have our first look at Lena Dunham‘s next series Too Much. The romantic comedy show stars Megan Stalter as a New Yorker named Jessica who moves to London and finds a connection with Felix, played by Will Sharpe. All 10 episodes of the show will be available to watch on Netflix July 10 …

Kathryn Bigelow thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ gets Netflix release date
Kathryn Bigelow thriller ‘A House of Dynamite’ gets Netflix release date
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Kathryn Bigelow‘s upcoming film for Netflix now has a title and release date.

The upcoming political thriller is titled A House of Dynamite, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. It will arrive in select theaters this fall and debut on Netflix on Oct. 24.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A House of Dynamite features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba. He is joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kaitlyn Dever.

Noah Oppenheim wrote the film and also produces alongside Bigelow and Greg Shapiro.

Bigelow is known for her films Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director in 2010 for the latter film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.