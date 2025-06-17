The first wave of Golden contestants announced for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Disney/Sami Drasin

Age is just a number in paradise.

ABC has announced the first group of Golden contestants headed to season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise. This marks the first time cast members from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette have appeared on the show.

The first four Golden women hitting the beach are April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, Leslie Fhima and Natascha Hardee. They all appeared on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Cast members from season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette taking part on the season include Charles “CK” King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike and Ralph “RJ” Johnson.

Additionally, Gary Levingston, also from The Golden Bachelorette season 1, will appear on the beach later on in the season.

They join the previously announced younger cast members, which include Alexe Godin, Bailey Brown, Brian Autz, Dale Moss, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jess Edwards, Jonathon Johnson, Justin Glaze, Kat Izzo, Kyle Howard, Lexi Young, Ricky Marinez, Sam McKinney, Spencer Conley and Zoe McGrady.

This landmark 10th season of Bachelor in Paradise takes place in Costa Rica. Jesse Palmer returns to host, with bartender Wells Adams also back for another season. Hannah Brown joins the show as the head of Paradise Relations and to introduce an all-new Champagne Lounge.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres July 7 on ABC and will stream on Hulu the next day.

Finn Wolfhard on the practical effects in ‘The Legend of Ochi’
A24

The fantastical world of The Legend of Ochi is now available to experience in movie theaters.

The new A24 film from director Isaiah Saxon expands to movie screens nationwide on Friday. It follows farm girl Yuri, who has been raised to fear the elusive animal species of ochi. When Yuri, played by Helena Zengel, saves a wounded baby ochi one day, she discovers the creatures aren’t to be feared, and quests to deliver the young animal back home.

Finn Wolfhard also stars in the adventure-fantasy, and he tells ABC Audio he was excited to act alongside the ochi puppets in a film that used practical, hand-crafted effects.

“The big reason why I did this, wanted to do this movie, is because it was using practical effects and puppets. And I think there’s something to be said about just the artistry that goes into that,” Wolfhard said.

The Stranger Things star is no stranger to projects that require visual effects, but he said The Legend of Ochi was different. Saxon avoided using additional CGI with any of the ochi puppets, meaning most everything on screen came from performances and practical builds.

“Obviously there’s such incredible things that can be done with visual effects after the fact that are incredible. And so many amazing people and amazing artists do that, but there’s just something to be said about practical effects,” Wolfhard said.

He continued, saying practical effects “make acting easier” and “gives more of an authentic viewing experience for audiences.”

“It’s an important movie to make because not a lot of movies like that exist much anymore,” Wolfhard said.

In brief: ‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film changes release date and more
The upcoming live-action The Legend of Zelda movie has a new release date. Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto took to social media to announce the film is now coming a couple months after it was previously slated to come out in March 2027. “For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it can be. Thank you for your patience,” Miyamoto wrote …

The first trailer for The Pickup has arrived. Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer star in the official trailer for the heist film, which comes to Prime Video on Aug. 6. Tim Story directed the film, which follows a routine cash pickup that takes a wild turn …

Iris Apatow has joined the cast of Tell Me Lies for season 3. Deadline reports Apatow will play the recurring role of Amanda during the upcoming season of the Hulu series. Amanda is a bubbly and fragile college freshman who is carrying a big secret …

‘Gilmore Girls’ team delves into the world of ballet with new series ‘Étoile’
Courtesy of Prime Video

Gilmore Girls husband-and-wife team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are back with a new series, Étoile (ay-TWAHL). Set in the world of ballet, it’s a subject that is a personal one for Amy.

“I was trained as a dancer and … I find the world fascinating,” she tells ABC Audio. “It’s an art form where you train your whole life for something, and you’re guaranteed to make no money.”

As for why it makes for great TV, Amy notes, “It’s not as perfect and beautiful and light and ethereal as it is onstage, backstage.”

Like their previous shows, Étoile features the pair’s signature quick and witty dialogue, although quite a bit of it is in French, which posed a challenge for the couple.

“It was really finding that person that we could trust to translate our stuff in an accurate way that the rhythm and the music is still there,” Daniel says. “But I think we pulled it off.”

The series focuses on ballet companies in New York and Paris that decide to swap talent. Luke Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce in the Palladinos’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plays Jack, the head of the New York company, and says he’s now “gained way more respect” for ballet dancers.

“It’s quite a journey they have to go through to do something that’s so beautiful,” he says. “Their dedication is inspiring.”

Gilmore Girls vet Yanic Truesdale is also in Étoile, playing the right-hand man to Jack’s French counterpart, Geneviève, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg. He notes they’ve got “a different dynamic” than that of Lorelai and Michel.

“I worked on that to make sure that he was incredibly supportive of her and 100% committed to her and not have any kind of resentment at his job,” he says, hoping “it would give a different energy and color to the duo.” 

Étoile premieres Thursday on Prime Video.

