The ‘Friends’ couch, Geller Cup up for grabs as Julien’s Auction celebrates sitcom’s 30th anniversary

Julien’s Auctions

If it’s like you’re always stuck in second gear, Julien’s Auctions will be there for you. 

That’s because the auction house is celebrating 30 years of Friends by putting a massive trove of props, wardrobe, set pieces and other memorabilia from the beloved sitcom on the block.

The live and online auction takes place from Los Angeles on Sept. 23 and will let fans get their hands on set dec pieces from Ross’ apartment; a sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing; a striped shirt worn by Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani; and tons of other treasures.

Over its 10-year run on NBC, the show welcomed loads of guest stars, and hitting the block will be items used or worn by Susan Sarandon, Bruce Willis, Dakota Fanning, Winona Ryder and many others.

Possibly the most iconic item up for grabs: a studio-made replica of the Friends couch. Just don’t forget to PIVOT

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, noted in a statement, “Every day, somewhere around the world Friends is playing on a screen, which speaks to its enormous popularity and its attraction of new fans even decades after its finale.”

He adds, “Julien’s is thrilled to represent this iconic collection brought us to by Warner Bros. Television that celebrates the 30th anniversary of this legendary show that achieved the absolute zenith of pop culture.”

‘Suits” ninth and final season now on Netflix
Gabriel Macht – David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

For Suits fans — those who don’t subscribe to Peacock, that is — it’s time to do the “Greenback Boogie” once again: The show’s ninth and final season is now on Netflix.

The series, which stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman among others, originally aired on USA Network from 2011-2019, but became a phenomenon after it debuted on Netflix in 2023, becoming the most streamed show of the year.

Until Monday, July 1, however, the show’s final season was only available on Peacock.

The ninth season of the show does not feature Meghan Markle‘s Rachel Zane — the actress had left the series after season 7 to marry Prince Harry. Adams’ Mike Ross, Rachel’s husband, also left in season 7 as the couple moved to Seattle to start their life together, but he appears as a special guest star in season 9.

The final season also features Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl as regulars, as the re-re-re-branded law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler faces turbulence when one of its namesake partners, Wendell Pierce‘s Robert Zane — Rachel’s dad — sacrifices his career to save that of Macht’s Harvey Specter.

Will Wesley Snipes play Blade again? Ryan Reynolds pushes for one last ride for “Marvel Daddy”
Amen Ra Films/Getty Images

(SPOILERS) While Wesley Snipes‘ return as the half-vampire vamp hunter Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine blew fans’ minds, the guy who made it happen, Ryan Reynolds, is pushing for Snipes to take to the big screen on one last adventure.

While some cite 2000’s X-Men as the start of the superhero explosion at the movies, one could argue it was Snipes’ 1998 hit Blade that kicked it all off.

To a photo of him with his arm around Snipes, Reynolds wrote on Instagram, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send off.”

Reynolds first starred opposite Snipes in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, and in spite of the rumored on-set drama, he reached out to Snipes to see if he was interested in joining the hero-packed Deadpool threequel.

“I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off,” Snipes recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it.”

Snipes recalled, “[B]ut [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. … He told me the idea [and said] ‘If you’re in, we’re in.'”

Ali was announced as the successor to the role in 2019, but the project has been mired in development delays, including script changes and the exit of director Bassam Tariq just before production was scheduled to start in 2022.

The delays were even snarked at in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Snipes saying in character, “There’s only ever gonna be one Blade.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Chris Hemsworth teases fans that he knows ‘Deadpool’ “secret”
Marvel Studios

One tiny, tear-filled cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine has had fans — and according to the movie, Deadpool himself — wondering what it could mean.

The scene in question comes via a screen at the Time Variance Authority in the beginning of the film: Ryan Reynolds‘ character is getting an eyeful of what the heroes of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe have been up to while he was starring in movies for 20th Century Fox, when he catches a glimpse of something that hasn’t happened yet.

In the snippet, Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor is cradling the head of a badly injured Deadpool and crying over the Merc with a Mouth — but back in the present, Pool is told he wasn’t supposed to see that.

“Why was Thor crying?!” becomes a running joke in the film and has become a hashtag since the movie’s record debut.

Reynolds showed a photo of the moment on social media, teasing, “I know why Thor was crying. I can’t unknow it.”

Hemsworth reposted the photo in reply on Thursday, adding, “I can keep secrets too” and a “Shh” emoji.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

