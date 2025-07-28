‘The Gilded Age’ renewed for season 4 at HBO

‘The Gilded Age’ renewed for season 4 at HBO

Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age will return for another season.

HBO has renewed the original period drama series for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 finale.

The Julian Fellowes-created series found its premiere-night viewings for the third season increasing for a consecutive five weeks, according to HBO.

Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, said the network couldn’t be prouder of the “viewership heights” The Gilded Age has seen this season.

“Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” Orsi said.

Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said it’s thanks to Fellowes and his cast and crew that each season of the show “delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value.”

“Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more,” Underhill said.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age picks up after the Opera War, when “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

The Gilded Age season 3 finale airs Aug. 10 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ryan Coogler on why ‘Ironheart’ is the next superhero we need
Jalen Marlowe

Ryan Coogler is out with a new series exploring a character from his blockbuster hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The first three episodes of the new series, Ironheart, launch on Disney+ on Wednesday. The series focuses on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), “a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world” and whose iron suits “rival the best” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a press release.

Coogler, who is an executive producer on the project, spoke with Good Morning America at the Ironheart fan event in Hollywood on Monday and shared why Riri is the next superhero fans need in the MCU.

“She’s a true Gen Z MCU hero,” Coogler said. “I think she’s dealing with the world at a point where it’s very similar to our own. It’s a lot of anxiety around AI, around ethics of advanced technology and its usage and, also, she’s dealing with relationships and her own mental health.”

He added, “I’m so excited, it’s the perfect time for this show.”

Along with Thorne, the cast includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

Additionally, Anthony Ramos portrays Parker Robbins/”The Hood.”

Ironheart is set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to a press release. In the film, Riri is introduced as a brilliant 19-year-old MIT student who has reverse-engineered Tony Stark’s Iron Man tech to build her own suit. She becomes a target after she created a vibranium-detecting machine used by the U.S. government.

In brief: Tom Cruise thanks fans for seeing ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ and more

Tom Cruise is thanking fans and the filmmakers behind Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The actor shared a statement to his Instagram after the film’s success during the Memorial Day box office weekend. “This weekend was one for the history books! Congratulations and thank you to every filmmakers, every artist, every crew member, and every single person who works at the studios,” Cruise wrote. “And most of all, THANK YOU to audiences everywhere—for whom we all serve and for whom we all LOVE to entertain.” …

T’Nia Miller is the latest actress to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will appear in a major role in the Vision series for Disney+, Deadline reports. Miller is believed to play one of the leads opposite Paul Bettany‘s Vision in the WandaVision spinoff series …

More actors have joined the upcoming Little House on the Prairie adaptation at Netflix. Jocko Sims is set to play Dr. George Tann, a generous and kindhearted man with a charming bedside manner, in the new show. Additionally, Warren Christie will play John Edwards, Meegwun Fairbrother will play Mitchell, Alyssa Wapanatǎhk will play White Sun, Wren Zhawenim Gotts will play Good Eagle and Xander Cole will play Little Puma …

Denzel Washington stars in trailer for Spike Lee’s ‘Highest 2 Lowest’
A24

Denzel Washington reteams with Spike Lee after nearly 20 years in the official teaser trailer for Highest 2 Lowest.

A24 released the trailer for the new film from the Oscar-winning writer and director on Monday. In the teaser, Washington stars as a titan music mogul known for having the best ears in the business. When he “is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

“There’s more to life than just making money,” Washington says in the trailer. “There’s integrity, there’s what you stand for. There’s what you actually believe in. You believe in yourself, you believe you’ll be successful.”

Highest 2 Lowest marks the fifth collaboration between Washington and Lee, who previously worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcom X, He Got Game and Inside Man.

This new film was written by William Alan Fox. It is a reinterpretation of renowned filmmaker Akira Kurosawa‘s crime thriller High and Low, only now taking place in modern-day New York City.

Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and A$AP Rocky also star in the upcoming movie, which will have its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Highest 2 Lowest arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5. 

