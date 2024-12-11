‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner shares cancer diagnosis

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner is opening up about being diagnosed with a blood cancer earlier this year.

Turner, 72, revealed in an exclusive interview with People published on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.

Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia is a rare blood cancer that results in an excess of abnormal white blood cells in the bone marrow, according to the National Institute of Health.

The NIH estimates that the disease affects three in 1 million people per year in the United States, and the condition occurs twice as often in men than women.

Turner told the outlet that there being no cure for Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia “weighs heavily in every decision I make” and that the diagnosis “was like 10 tons of concrete were just dropped on me.”

“And I was a bit in denial for a while, I didn’t want to admit it,” he said.

All of this occurred while he was still married to Theresa Nist, whom he proposed to on The Golden Bachelor, which aired its finale in November 2023, and whom he married in a televised wedding on ABC in January.

The couple revealed to GMA in April they were divorcing.

Turner said that after his diagnosis, “the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority” compared to spending time with his family.

“When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what’s important to you, that’s where you start to move forward,” he told the outlet. “And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa’s as well.”

Turner said he’s embracing the fun of life and not living with regrets these days and wishes Nist “all of the good luck in the world, that she finds everything she wants to.” He said he holds their brief relationship as “a cherished memory.”

Timothée Chalamet sings another Bob Dylan classic in latest ‘A Complete Unknown’ preview
Another behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown has been released, giving us another look at Timothée Chalamet as the future Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The latest clip is soundtracked to Chalamet’s performance of “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” and features footage of the actor shooting the classic video for the song, which had Dylan holding cue cards with lyrics from the tune.

There’s also behind-the-scenes footage of the production shooting scenes of the Newport Folk Festival and Monterey Pop Festival, and more.

Set in New York in the ’60s, A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan at the beginning of his career, through to his historic electric set at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. 

In addition to Chalamet, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Pete SeegerMonica Barbaro as Joan BaezBoyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan LomaxElle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan’s real-life girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.

A Complete Unknown is set to open Dec. 25.

‘A Different Man,’ ‘Sing Sing’ win Gotham Awards
The 2024 Gotham Awards took place in New York City Monday night. A Different Man, starring Sebastian Stan, took home Best Feature, while Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin won the acting awards for Sing Sing.

Among the other honors handed out: Zendaya received the Spotlight Tribute for her role in Challengers, Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold received the Visionary Tribute for their collaboration on the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for her role in Maria and the cast of The Piano Lesson received the Ensemble Tribute.

Here’s the list of winners:
Best Feature — A Different Man
Best International Feature — All We Imagine as Light
Best Documentary Feature — No Other Land
Best Director — RaMell Ross for Nickel Boys
Best Screenplay — Azazel Jacobs for His Three Daughters
Breakthrough Director — Vera Drew for The People’s Joker
Outstanding Lead Performance — Colman Domingo in Sing Sing
Outstanding Supporting Performance — Clarence Maclin in Sing Sing
Breakthrough Performer — Brandon Wilson in Nickel Boys

‘I’m sorry’: David Duchovny apologizes to his ‘X-Files’ co-star Gillian Anderson on his podcast
On his Fail Better podcast, David Duchovny buried the hatchet with Gillian Anderson over his relationship with her during their days on The X-Files

The pair, who remain friends, weren’t so during the shooting of the Fox phenomenon, and for that, Duchovny apologized.

“The part of this conversation that is the trickiest part for me is where I guess I would talk about, like, my failure of friendship or my failure of companionship or just co-starring,” Duchovny said. 

“There was a long time, working on the show, where we were just not even dealing with one another off camera,” David said, adding for the most part the audience had no idea. 

“There was a lot of tension, which didn’t matter, apparently, for the work because we’re both f****** crazy, I guess, that we could just go out there and do what we needed to do.”

Anderson agreed, “It’s crazy that we were able to present on camera the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time.”

Duchovny added they “missed a chance” at a friendship earlier on. “We missed a chance … because you’re the only person that knows what I was going through and I’m the only person that knows what you’re going through, and we didn’t make use of that.”

He concludes, “It’s nice for me to be able to say ‘I’m sorry’ or ‘I regret’ or ‘I could have done better.’ Because once that’s out, all that’s left is gratitude and that’s the best place to be.”

