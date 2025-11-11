‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20’ coming to ABC



Kelly Ripa in ‘The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20.’ (ABC)

Thank them for being a friend.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It takes a look at the lasting cultural phenomenon of the beloved sitcom all these four decades after its premiere.

Through new interviews with celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox, George Clooney and more, the special tells the inside story of one of the most-celebrated TV shows in history.

This documentary special will take viewers through the entirety of The Golden Girls‘ history, from its inception, to its pilot episode all the way through the legacy it has left.

It will also discuss how The Golden Girls put women over 50 at the center of its narrative, famously casting Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and how the show tackled taboo and groundbreaking topics.

Series creator Susan Harris, its executive producer, Tony Thomas, and director Terry Hughes are also interviewed in the special. Rarely-seen behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals for The Golden Girls, outtakes and camaraderie between the cast will also be included.

The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20 streams Wednesday on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

77th Emmys: Noah Wyle wins first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for ‘The Pitt’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Noah Wyle took home his first Emmy Sunday night, as he won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for The Pitt.

Other nominees in the category were Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us) and Adam Scott (Severance).

“First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honor of a lifetime,” Wyle said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice. John Wells, thank you for being that lightning.”

He ended his speech by acknowledging shift workers — like those who work in hospitals — by saying, “To anybody who is going on shift tonight, or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you.”

In brief: WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in film ‘Highlander’ and more
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre is taking his talents to the big screen. Deadline reports that McIntyre has joined the cast of the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film Highlander. He will play Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill‘s character. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Russell CroweMarisa AbelaKaren GillanDjimon HounsouMax Zhang and Dave Bautista …

Luke Wilson has joined Will Ferrell‘s upcoming Netflix series. The currently-untitled show will be Ferrell’s first-ever TV comedy, where he will star as a fictional golf legend. Wilson will play a fellow golf pro who has beaten Ferrell’s character at the tour championship twice before. Molly Shannon will also star in the 10-episode series …

Speaking of Netflix, its series The Diplomat has upped stars Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to series regulars for the upcoming fourth season. This comes ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere on Oct. 16 …

Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp attends Song for Marion Premiere, in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its sequel, 1980’s Superman II, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved uncle and brother, Terence Stamp,” read a statement provided to ABC News from the actor’s family. “He died peacefully this morning, 17th August 2025.”

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the statement added. “As his family we ask for privacy at this sad time.”

In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.

“Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels,” Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. “We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA.”

Stamp made his film debut in 1962’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

