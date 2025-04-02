‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ to continue in new series with Ann Dowd and more

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale will get a follow-up series after it concludes its sixth and final season.

Hulu announced Tuesday that Margaret Atwood‘s 2019 novel, The Testaments, which is a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, is being developed into a new series.

The streaming platform announced the news in an Instagram post with a photo of the series’ stars gathered during a table reading.

The post stated that production on The Testaments will begin April 7, and Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss will serve as an executive producer on the series.

Atwood’s novel takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is narrated by three women: Agnes, a young woman living in Gilead; Daisy, a young woman living in Canada; and Aunt Lydia, who is a previous character from The Handmaid’s Tale and is portrayed by Ann Dowd in the hit Hulu series. Dowd will return to the role in the new series.

According to Hulu, The Testaments series is a “coming of age story that finds a new generation of young women in Gilead grappling with the bleak future that awaits them.”

Also starring in The Testaments are Girl Meets World star Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Chase Infiniti as Agnes, Lucy Halliday as Daisy, and Mattea Conforti as Becka.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will arrive April 8 on Hulu with the first three episodes.

David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff dies by suicide
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Thursday. She was 62.

The actress, who appeared on several Baywatch episodes, The Young and The Restless and other television shows throughout the 1980s and ’90s, was found dead in her home, the medical examiner’s office said.

TMZ reported that her family went to check on her after not hearing from her.

Good Morning America has reached out to reps for Hasselhoff for comment on Bach-Hasselhoff’s death.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff married in 1989 and split in 2006. At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff told People in a statement that the former couple decided to end their marriage due to “irreconcilable differences.”

They shared daughters Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32.

Bach-Hasselhoff met Hasselhoff on the TV series Knight Rider in 1985. She and Hasselhoff also starred together on the TV series Baywatch.

Hasselhoff was previously married to actress Catherine Hickland from 1984 to 1989.

Prior to her death, Bach-Hasselhoff shared several posts on Instagram about her family, including her granddaughter.

On New Year’s Eve, she wrote in the caption of a post that her heart was “full of gratitude.”

“My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love,” she wrote at the time. “May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your heart can hold.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action remake gets trailer featuring unlikely friendship
Universal Pictures

How To Train Your Dragon has a brand-new trailer showing the budding friendship between a Viking and dragon.

The new look at the live-action remake of the 2010 animated movie features Mason Thames as Hiccup, a young Viking, befriending Toothless, a dragon and enemy of the Viking group.

The trailer, released by Universal Pictures on Wednesday following a brief Super Bowl spot on Sunday, also features Gerard Butler reprising his voice role from 15 years ago as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father.

Fire-breathing dragons are seen in all their fury in the new trailer, before Thames’ Hiccup develops sympathy for Toothless, one of the beasts.

“Maybe they’re not as bad as we think they are,” Hiccup says in a voice-over.

Stoick pleads the Viking case to Hiccup, exclaiming, “They’ve killed hundreds of us,” to which Hiccup responds, “And we’ve killed thousands of them.”

Along with Butler and Thames, the film, which hits theaters June 13, stars Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Harry Trevaldwyn and more.

Dean DeBlois wrote, produced and directed the project.

How To Train Your Dragon, the original animated version, hit theaters in 2010, bringing in more than $495 million at the worldwide box office and inspiring two sequels.

‘The White Lotus’ renewed for season 4
Fabio Lovino/HBO

The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

Warner Bros. announced the news Wednesday in a press release, less than a month from the season three premiere of the hit show.

Details about the next White Lotus resort setting haven’t been revealed yet.

In the meantime, fans of the show will be whisked away to Thailand for season three.

The series, which is a social satire, will continue to follow the exploits of employees and guests at the fictional White Lotus resort.

Season one followed guests and employees at a Hawaiian resort, and season two was set at a White Lotus resort in Taormina, Sicily.

Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Molly Shannon, and more starred in season one, while Aubrey Plaza, Meaghann Fahy, Theo James and Michael Imperioli and more starred in season two.

Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in both seasons, earned an Emmy Award in 2022 for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her performance as Tanya McQuoid, a needy and extremely wealthy heiress.

The season three cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Natasha Rothwell, who starred in The White Lotus season one as the spa manager at the White Lotus in Hawaii, will also return to the series.

The White Lotus season three will arrive on Max on Feb. 16

