‘The Handmaid’s Tale”s 6th and final season gets teaser and premiere date

Hulu

The final season of The Handmaid’s Tale officially has a premiere date and a new teaser.

Fans got a new look at Elisabeth Moss in a teaser for the show’s sixth season, released by Hulu on Wednesday. The new season will be out with its first three episodes on April 8, followed by weekly episodes until its finale on May 27.

In the teaser, Moss’ character June describes her fight against Gilead and says the red color of the cloaks donned by handmaids in the dystopian society has come to symbolize “the color of rage.”

“In the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead,” a synopsis for the upcoming season reads.

“Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom,” the synopsis continues.

The upcoming season will star Moss alongside Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd and more.

The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 8 on Hulu.

Hulu is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Oscar Isaac thought Timothée Chalamet playing Bob Dylan was a ‘really bad idea’ at first
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

Actor Oscar Isaac wasn’t sure if Timothée Chalamet could pull off playing Bob Dylan — that is until he heard him sing one of Dylan’s songs.

While presenting Chalamet and director James Mangold with the Visionary Tribute award at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday, Isaac recalled working with Chalamet on Dune: Part One. While hanging out with fellow actors Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley Harrison, Chalamet mentioned his upcoming project, A Complete Unknown.

“He starts telling us about his next project he was working on. A movie with the wonderful director James Mangold about a young Bob Dylan coming to New York in 1961,” Isaac. “And my first thought, ‘It sounds like a really bad idea.’ I mean, it’s Dylan. It’s the holy of holies for me. It just didn’t sound right.”

But Isaac’s opinion changed after he heard Chalamet sing.

“Then Timmy takes out his guitar — not a good sign — and starts playing ‘Girl from the North Country,'” Isaac said. “Now, this is a song I know deeply, to my core, and Josh, Stephen and I, we’re not your average Timmy Chalamet groupies. We’re grizzled movie vets. We’ve seen some s***.”

Isaac finished his speech with kind words for Chalamet and Mangold.

“James and Timothée have approached this work with a mix of humility and irreverence, just like Dylan approached the Great American Songbook, probing familiar forms to rediscover the truth of the present moment,” Isaac said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Walter White’s home from ‘Breaking Bad’ ﻿listed for sale
Ursula Coyote/AMC

Walter White’s home from Breaking Bad is on the market.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico, house, which was featured on the popular TV show Breaking Bad, was recently listed for $4 million. According to Zillow, the estimated market value of the ranch-style home is $205,164.

People confirmed that the house, for which David Christensen and Sonya Avila of Christensen Group | eXp Realty Luxury and Ryan Johnston of InterPhase Entertainment hold the listing, was on the market. The home has four bedrooms, one bathroom and is 1,910 square feet.

The iconic home has become a tourist destination for fans of the Bryan Cranston– and Aaron Paul-led drama series, which ended in 2013.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New ‘Little House on the Prairie’ adaptation on the horizon
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Get ready to head back to the world of Little House on the Prairie.

Netflix announced Wednesday that fans can look forward to a “reimagining” of Laura Ingalls Wilder‘s famous book series, which also spawned a massively popular series in the ’70s and ’80s.

“Part family drama, part survival tale, and part origin story, the series will offer a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the American West,” read an X post from the streamer.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the showrunner for the new Little House on the Prairie series.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine told Tudum. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Wilder published eight installments in her semi-autobiographical Little House on the Prairie book series between 1932 and 1943.

Those books served as the inspiration for the television series of the same name, which ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and starred Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.