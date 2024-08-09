The “Hawk Tuah” girl reinterprets Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind” as you’ve never heard it before

We’re all guilty of misunderstanding the lyrics to popular songs — there are many website postings dedicated to it, in fact, but here’s one you may not have thought about and could have trouble hearing it any other way.

Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl for her viral, onomatopoetic take on an oral sex practice, sat down with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast and the topic turned to music.

While the 22-year-old said she prefers “old rap” to newer stuff, she’s certainly “heard of older” rappers like Tupac and Jay-Z, though she confesses she “doesn’t listen to them that often.”

Except that one song from Hova, she says, singing, “‘Concrete jungle-wet dream-tomato,’ you know, about New York.” For the record, the actual lyrics are “Concrete jungle where dreams are made of,” as sung by Alicia Keys in the hit.

“‘Wet dream tomato’?” Maher asked.

Her interpretation may just be her second viral moment, with one Facebook user clipping it and interspersing it with the real song. “Now I can’t unhear it,” the user said with “crying laughing” emoji.

Maher said he wanted to “mentor” Welch on how best to use her “chip” — that is her “sudden” fame — to “move past” her “origin story.”

He likened her to the Kardashians, who have become household names “from a sex tape.”

“That’s why it’s important to figure out your next step,” Maher warned. “America gets tired of s*** quick.”

No more dragons for a while. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon concluded season 2 with its finale Sunday and the episode seemed to set up all-out war in season 3.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, the acting king of Westeros and the guy with the biggest dragon, tells ABC Audio what he loved about the season 2 finale.

“That’s the first time that you start to see Aemond break a little bit, and he gets desperate and he begs his sister to join him upon Dream Fire. And then he starts to overextend,” he says. “And I can’t wait to see more of that in season 3.”

We learn in the finale that Aemond used his dragon Vhagar to decimate the town of Sharp Point. While we don’t see the carnage, the implication is that it was an act of rage from a bitter ruler who feels his grasp on power is slipping. However, Mitchell thinks there was more to Aemond’s madness.

“Geographically where Sharp Point is situated is very close to The Gullet. And so I think Aemond kind of justifies that action by saying, look, I’m just warming up the blockade ahead of next season … I think Aemond, he does have that kind of strategic kind of justification for what he did,” he tells ABC Audio.

Mitchell doesn’t have any idea where season 3 is going, because he’s only read George R.R. Martin‘s Fire and Blood, the book the series is based on, to where season 2 ends. But if he did, even his family and friends aren’t getting anything out of him.

“I even kept the secret of my nude scene to my mom in episodes two and three,” he says. “I kept it all hush. And yeah, she screamed the house down. It was very funny.”

For America’s largest theater chain, all the fireworks this weekend over July 4 weren’t just in the sky.

AMC, which owns more than 11,000 movie screens in this country, has announced that this past weekend was its biggest of 2024 so far, with more than four million people taking in a flick.

Attendance was buoyed by both the holiday weekend’s first and second place box office finishers. Despicable Me 4 earned a whopping $122.9 million over the extended five-day weekend while Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 earned $30 million over the traditional three-day weekend time frame. After four weeks in theaters, the latter film has earned more than $1.21 billion worldwide.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “Needless to say, we are quite pleased to see the strong showing from our U.S. moviegoers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performance of Despicable Me 4 reinforces that this is a successful and beloved franchise, and we send our congratulations and gratitude to our partners at Universal and Illumination.”

He added, “It’s also important to note that AMC’s weekend was driven by the wide-ranging appeal of several movies that offer distinct and diverse options.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Somebody matched their Freak—y Friday!

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited on the set of Freaky Friday 2. Disney released a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the long-awaited sequel on Monday, which is currently filming in LA.

Lohan and Curtis are reprising their roles of Anna and Tess Coleman in the movie, which will head to theaters in 2025.

Freaky Friday 2 picks up years after the events of the original film. According to a press release, the plot follows an adult Anna, who “now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Other original cast members Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will also return for this film, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Joining the cast this time around are Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons.

Curtis shared a photo holding hands with Lohan while on set for the film to her Instagram on Monday. “WE ARE FREAKING OUT because the Coleman’s are getting FREAKY AGAIN!” Curtis captioned the post.  

Nisha Ganatra is directing the movie, which is being produced by Curtis and executive produced by Lohan.

