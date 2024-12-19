‘The Housemaid’ film starring Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney gets release date

The Housemaid film adaptation has a release date.

On Thursday, the cast of the upcoming film shared a fun video announcing that the movie is coming to theaters on Dec. 25, 2025.

The video, which mimics a popular TikTok trend, begins with onscreen text over holiday decorations that reads, “Streets are saying the housemaid would be a perfect christmas movie.”

Cast members of the film — Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar — then suddenly appear onscreen, acting as if they flipped the phone’s camera around by accident before panicking and trying to flip it back.

The upcoming movie is based on author Freida McFadden‘s bestselling novel of the same name.

The logline for the film reads, “Sweeney will play Millie, a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple… but soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Also starring in the film, which is directed by Paul Feig, is Subservience actor Michele Morrone.

News about the film adaptation of McFadden’s novel was first announced in October. At the time, Seyfried and Sweeney each shared the announcement on Instagram.

‘Challengers’ director Luca Guadagnino in talks for new adaptation of ‘American Psycho’
A new take on Bret Easton Ellis’ 1991 novel American Psycho is in the works, with Variety reporting that Challengers director Luca Guadagnino in talks to helm the project.

The trade notes that the film won’t be a remake of the 2000 dark comedy starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman and instead will be a new adaption of the novel. 

“We are thrilled to add another elite filmmaker to our upcoming slate,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said. “Luca is a brilliant artist, and the perfect visionary to create a whole new interpretation of this potent and classic IP.”

American Psycho follows a New York City investment banker who leads a double life as a serial killer. The 2000 film also starred Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto and Chloë Sevigny.

The film’s soundtrack was filled with ’80s hits from artists like David Bowie, Phil Collins, New Order and more. Huey Lewis and the News “Hip To Be Square” played a prominent role in the film, but was removed from the soundtrack because it was included without getting the band’s permission.

Ella Purnell on why ‘Sweetpea’ serial killer role “scared” her
Ella Purnell stars as Rhiannon Lewis in the new six-part Starz drama Sweetpea, about a young woman who transforms from meek wallflower to emboldened serial killer. Think Dexter meets female rage.

Purnell, who can also be seen in hit shows Yellowjackets and Fallout, says taking on this role in particular scared her because of its moral ambiguity.

“That was our goal with this series, was to conflict the audience, you know, make them relate to Rhiannon’s emotions and her motivations, but obviously not her actions,” she tells ABC Audio. “And that was just really interesting to me. I didn’t know if I could do it, and it really scared me.”

She was able to tap into Rhiannon’s rage — which manifests into some pretty intense kill scenes — by shaking off any inhibitions she may have had while filming.

“[I had to] not think about the cameras, not think about all my mates who are standing around on the set and just like let it out,” she says. “And it actually became quite therapeutic. And I think with all of those scenes, I didn’t practice them, I didn’t plan them, I didn’t really know what was going to come out and that was quite exciting.”

So what’s one pet peeve that would land someone on Purnell’s metaphorical “kill list”?

“One big one for me is … when people like constantly interrupt you,” she says. “We all have that one person who every time we speak, they decide to pipe up. And it’s only when we speak and they cut you off.” 

Sweetpea debuted Thursday on Starz and will air new episodes every Friday.

In brief: Disney+ unveils ‘What If … ?’ season 3 trailer and more
Marvel has released the trailer for the third and final season of its acclaimed animated series What If …? Guided by The Watcher, voiced by Jeffrey Wright, the series features a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic Marvel characters, who “make unexpected choices that will mutate their worlds into spectacular alternate versions of the MCU,” per Disney+. What If …? season 3 launches Dec. 22. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News …

Netflix has announced that America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will return for season 2 sometime in 2025. The high-kicking ladies shared the news in a video released on Nov. 11 as only they can — with a cheer. Season 2 “will chronicle the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders from nerve-wracking auditions and grueling training camp all the way through the high-energy NFL 2024–25 season,” per the streaming service …

TV Line reports that NCIS: Sydney, which was renewed for a second season in March, will take over CBS’ 8 p.m. Friday time slot after Blue Bloods comes to an end around mid-December. That means the second season of NCIS: Sydney won’t debut until early 2025 at the earliest. The Australian procedural follows “a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) … grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet,” according to CBS …

