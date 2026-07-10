‘The Hunger Games’ films will return to theaters ahead of ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’

‘The Hunger Games’ films will return to theaters ahead of ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’
Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’ (Lionsgate)

May the odds be ever in your favor securing tickets for The Hunger Games rerelease.

Lionsgate is putting all five films in The Hunger Games franchise back in theaters ahead of the release of the upcoming sixth film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to watch in theaters from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7.

Each film will feature an exclusive look at Sunrise on the Reaping, which arrives in theaters on Nov. 20.

“Before the Sunrise, experience the Mockingjay’s epic adventure on the big screen. Whether you’ve followed the rebellion from the beginning or are meeting Katniss for the first time, the Games await,” a description from Fathom Entertainment says.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Joseph Zada stars as a young Haymitch Abernathy in the film that follows his journey through the Second Quarter Quell.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final ‘SNL’ hosts for season 51
Matt Damon, Will Ferrell are final ‘SNL’ hosts for season 51
‘Saturday Night Live’ Key Art. (NBCUniversal)

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of season 51.

Singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo will pull double duty as the host and musical guest on May 2, ahead of the release of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12. This will be her first time hosting and third time as musical guest.

Matt Damon will host for the third time on May 9, with musical guest Noah Kahan. Damon’s new film, The Odyssey, is out June 17, while Kahan’s got a new album, The Great Divide, out April 24.

Former SNL cast member Will Ferrell returns as host for the 51st season finale on May 16, with Paul McCartney booked as the musical guest. It marks Ferrell’s sixth time hosting and McCartney’s fifth time performing. McCartney’s appearance coincides with the upcoming release of his new solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, which is set to drop May 29. Ferrell has a new Netflix show, The Hawk, coming out this summer. 

Colman Domingo hosts April 11 with musical guest Anitta.

SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock.

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Robert Pattinson says his ‘The Odyssey’ character is ‘like Jacob in ‘Twilight”
Robert Pattinson says his ‘The Odyssey’ character is ‘like Jacob in ‘Twilight”
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of ‘The Odyssey’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 6, 2026, in London, England. (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson may be Edward Cullen, but he says his character from The Odyssey is more like Jacob Black.

Pattison referenced Twilight in a recent interview with MTV on the red carpet at The Odyssey‘s U.K. premiere.

The actor famously played the perpetual teenage vampire Edward in all five of the Twilight films. He evoked the franchise that made him into a star when he was asked if it is fun to play a character that everyone isn’t rooting for.

“I think they will be rooting for him,” Pattinson said. “I keep comparing. It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight.”

Pattinson plays Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. His character pursues Penelope after her husband, Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, fails to return home almost a decade after the Trojan War. Eventually, Penelope assumes Odysseus must have died during the treacherous journey.

“What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys,” Pattinson said. “And I’m just trying to help her make a decision.”

Pattinson then looked right into the camera before he said, “It’s like, it’s fine, he’s dead. Get over it.”

The Odyssey has a star-studded cast that also includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron. It opens in movie theaters on July 17.

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‘The Boys’ are back, as Karl Urban warns, ‘Don’t get attached to too many characters’
‘The Boys’ are back, as Karl Urban warns, ‘Don’t get attached to too many characters’
‘The Boys’ season 5 on Prime Video. (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Boys are back for one final fight. The fifth and final season of the Prime Video series premieres Wednesday, and it follows The Boys’ attempt stop the unchecked power of the egomaniacal Homelander. It’s also building to a big finale that Karl Urban, who plays Boys leader Butcher, promises will be satisfying for fans.

“One hundred percent. We’re actually all super-confident of the fact that the rocket ship has landed in a wonderful way,” Urban tells ABC Audio. “We can’t wait for audiences to see the fun, exciting, action-packed season that we’ve got in store for them and also to experience … heartaches along the way.”

Urban warns, “‘Don’t get attached to … too many characters,” adding that there are “consequences being dealt.” 

One positive change this season? Karen Fukuhara’s unstoppable character, Kimiko, regained the power to speak at the end of season 4 and can now fully express her personality. “It was just fun to be able to play a new side of Kimiko that we hadn’t discovered,” she tells ABC Audio.

In the premiere, Homelander is running the country and imprisoning those who oppose him in “freedom camps.” Parallels between the show and the real world are inevitable, but Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy, insists it wasn’t planned, especially since the show was scripted and shot two years ago.

“The show doesn’t necessarily comment on what’s going on … it’s more showing a reflection of what we all see and then turning it on its head in a wild way,” Ackles explains. “But it’s definitely … wild how reflective and how much of a mirror image, certain aspects of the show are in real life.” 

The first two episodes of The Boys are now available. Episodes will drop weekly, with the finale streaming May 20.

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