‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch

‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch
Lionsgate

May the odds be ever in their favor: The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its two leads.

Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original films. Whitney Peak will be playing Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove.

Zada, a relative newcomer, has roles in the upcoming Prime Video series We Were Liars and the upcoming Netflix limited series East of Eden. Peak is known for her roles in Hocus Pocus 2, the Gossip Girl reboot and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” says Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,” Westerman continues. “His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

The film is based on the recently released novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, which takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. It follows a 16-year-old Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Amanda Seyfried on playing a director in ‘Seven Veils’: ‘It was really challenging’
Amanda Seyfried on playing a director in ‘Seven Veils’: ‘It was really challenging’
Elevation Pictures

Amanda Seyfried is a theater director re-entering the opera world in the new film Seven Veils.

Directed by Seyfried’s frequent collaborator Atom Egoyan, the film comes to select theaters nationwide on Friday.

It was shot on location during the staging of Egoyan’s acclaimed 2023 production of the opera Salome, and the meta-nature of that fact was not lost on Seyfried. She told ABC Audio that Egoyan, who had staged the opera seven or eight times prior, wanted to do something different with this staging — so he wrote a movie script to produce alongside it.

“It was just a lot of parallels mixing together,” Seyfried said. “It does happen in movies often, where you’re playing characters that have crazy parallels to your own life. But to have crazy parallels to your own life and also to the director’s life, and having the director hold control over all of it, is really exciting.”

Still, the idea of being directed to play a director was daunting, Seyfried said.

“It’s a little intimidating portraying a director in front of one of your favorite directors,” she said. “When the day came where I was portraying ‘director’ and getting on set, on the stage, and trying to pull out these performances from these people that really weren’t meeting me halfway — it was really challenging.”

Seyfried said she found herself “a little lost at times,” but that Egoyan was “so amazing and supportive.”

“It was hard because sometimes I’m just not in my body as much as I want to be,” Seyfried said. “I think I’m learning that I am capable of that. I just have to work a little harder.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary
Paley Center to honor ‘GMA,’ Lynda Carter’s ‘Wonder Woman’ on 50th anniversary
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Paley Center for Media is set to recognize Wonder Woman‘s Lynda Carter and ABC’s Good Morning America with its esteemed Paley Honors Award.

The award “recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence,” according to the Paley Center’s website.

Carter’s portrayal of the legendary DC Comics superhero in Wonder Woman is being honored 50 years after the series’ debut.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter’s groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences,” the Paley Center website reads.

The website states that the show’s central themes represented a “powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world.”

GMA is also being honored for its 50th anniversary, with the announcement describing the show as “a beloved morning institution.”

“As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media,” the announcement says.

The cultural institution also plans to honor Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, and filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary.

The group of honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in May.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Gossip Girl’ actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ actress Michelle Trachtenberg dead at 39
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead Wednesday in her New York City apartment, police sources told ABC News. She was 39.

Trachtenberg is believed to have died of natural causes, police sources told ABC News. The sources said she recently underwent a liver transplant and may have been experiencing complications.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.

The actress was found by her mother just after 8 a.m. in her residence near Columbus Circle.

Trachtenberg, a New York City native, made her acting debut as a child star with roles in Nickelodeon projects, including the television series The Adventure of Pete & Pete and the film Harriet the Spy.

Her big break came in 2000 when she was cast on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s titular character. The role earned her a Teen Choice Awards nomination for choice TV sidekick in 2001.

She recently reminisced on her days co-starring with Gellar on Buffy. In January she shared a photo of them together, captioning it: “Slay all day! Always loved this twinning photo of us! #buffy #dawn #sister #womancrushwednesday.”

Trachtenberg starred as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl from 2008 to 2012. For her role, she was nominated as the choice TV villain at the Teen Choice Awards in 2012.

Trachtenberg has also appeared in a wide range of television shows, including Mercy, Weeds and, earlier in her career, Truth or Scare. She had a minor arc in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot in 2022.

In film, she took on roles in EuroTrip, 17 Again and The Scribbler.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.