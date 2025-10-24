‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen’s father.

The Florida-based actor’s reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary’s first day on set.

“I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book,” he said. “Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor.”

Joseph Zada leads the film’s star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Archie Comics film from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in the works at Universal
Archie Comics film from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller in the works at Universal
Jewel Kats is the inspiration for a new character in Archie Comics that debuted in June 2014. Kats inspired an Archie illustrator to develop Harper, a disabled character who is introduced as Veronica’s cousin. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Archie Andrews is headed to the big screen.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are set to produce an Archie Comics film for Universal Pictures, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The producing duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films will take on this project with Aditya Sood, the president of Lord Miller, through Lord Miller’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures. Former 20th Century Studios film boss Emma Watts brought the project to Lord Miller and will also produce it.

Tom King, who wrote the DC comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that was just adapted for the big screen and is releasing in theaters next summer, is set to write the film’s screenplay.

While plot details for the upcoming Archie Comics film are being kept under wraps, it will tell the story of the group of friends who live in Riverdale who were made famous in the long-running comic book franchise.

“We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty, and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences—both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” Lord and Miller said.

Archie Comics have sold over 3 billion comics published in dozens of languages over the course of its nearly 85-year history, according to Universal Pictures.

Additionally, over 20 million copies of the hit single “Sugar, Sugar” by the fictional rock band The Archies, as featured on the ’60s animated sitcom The Archie Show, have been sold worldwide.

The Archie Comics were recently adapted into the CW series Riverdale, which ran from 2017 to 2023 and starred KJ ApaLili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian
‘John Candy: I Like Me’ looks back on the life of the iconic comedian
John Candy in ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ (Courtesy Prime Video)

For Chris Candy and Jennifer Candy-Sullivan, sifting through old footage of their father for the documentary John Candy: I Like Me felt like detective work.

“I didn’t realize that there’d been so many traits, and behaviors and perspectives on how he treated people that I had. You know, he wasn’t around to tell me how to do that stuff,” Chris tells ABC Audio. “That was … spooky, almost.”

John Candy was known for his extensive comedy career, which included time on the sketch series SCTV, and starring roles in movies like Splash and Uncle Buck. John died from a heart attack in 1994, when Chris and Jennifer were still children.

“For me to rewatch, and watch new interviews, was — I enjoyed a lot of them because they were fun, but some of them I was like, ‘Man, this was really uncomfortable,’” Jennifer says. “He had to endure a lot in his business.”

The documentary details John’s struggles with anxiety while often facing pressure for his weight. Sometimes he’d slip into a character he’d call “Johnny Toronto,” who would pay for extravagant nights out — even if the real John couldn’t pay for it.

“Johnny Toronto is also just like a way to avoid anxiety, a way to avoid conflict. I’ll pay for everything so you don’t need to worry about it, we don’t need to worry about it, and maybe we don’t have to talk about it. So I think that that talks about the schism within our father,” says Chris.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks, features interviews with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Steve Martin and Catherine O’Hara. All of them reference John’s generosity, on and off the screen.

“It may have looked like all fun and games — but there was a lot that went into it,” says Jennifer. “He had to make sure the crew was taken care of, and everyone was taken care of.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicole Kidman steps out with daughters at Chanel Paris Fashion Week show amid Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman steps out with daughters at Chanel Paris Fashion Week show amid Keith Urban divorce
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman had a fashionable night out with her daughters in Paris Monday.

The Academy Award winner stepped out with her daughters Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban for the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week.

The event marked Matthieu Blazy‘s debut as creative director for Chanel. 

Kidman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from the event, writing in the caption, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls.”

She also shouted out Blazy, writing, “So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

Kidman was announced on Monday as an official Chanel brand ambassador, according to a Women’s Wear Daily exclusive.

Kidman’s appearance at the Chanel show Monday comes amid her ongoing divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30, one day after news broke that she and Urban had separated.

Kidman and Urban’s parenting plan order, filed with the divorce paperwork, shows the former couple have agreed to a set schedule for how much time each parent will spend with their two daughters.

Neither Kidman nor Urban are seeking child support from one another, according to the document.

Kidman is also mom to children Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.