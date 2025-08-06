‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ officially begins production

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

Cameras have started rolling on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Lionsgate announced the film has officially begun production in a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The video shows off the picturesque filming locations for the upcoming sixth Hunger Games film.

There is also a clip of Joseph Zada, who stars as Haymitch Abernathy, standing in front of his trailer.

The video is set to the lullaby “Deep in the Meadow” as performed by Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games films.

Zada leads a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney PeakMckenna GraceJesse PlemonsKelvin Harrison Jr.Maya HawkeRalph FiennesElle FanningGlenn CloseBilly Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oprah Winfrey, Keanu Reeves and more to present at the 78th annual Tony Awards
CBS

A star-studded lineup of presenters will take to the stage at this year’s Tony Awards.

CBS announced on Tuesday the celebrities who will present the trophies at the 78th annual Tony Awards.

Among the big names are Oprah Winfrey, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Stiller, Allison Janney, Bryan Cranston, Jesse Eisenberg, Jean Smart, Sarah Paulson, Michelle Williams and Katie Homes.

It will mark a Bill & Ted reunion on the Radio City Music Hall stage as both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to present at the show.

TikTok star and Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D’Amelio is also set to present at the ceremony. She made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of & Juliet this season.

Additionally, musicians and Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Michele, Sara Bareilles, Aaron Tveit, Adam Lambert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ariana DeBose, Carrie Preston, Danielle Brooks, Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lea Salonga and Rachel Bay Jones are also set to present.

Cynthia Erivo hosts the Tony Awards live on June 8. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Here’s the name of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We now know the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The “cliché” artist, born Colson Baker, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him strumming a ukulele in front of the newborn resting in a bouncer just out of frame.

“Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox,” mgk writes in the caption.

Saga was born in March. At the time, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” That led some to believe “Celestial Seed” was her actual name, which mgk later clarified wasn’t the case.

Fox has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while mgk has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

HBO casts Harry, Hermione and Ron for ‘Harry Potter’ TV show
Aidan Monaghan/HBO

There’s a new golden trio headed to Hogwarts.

HBO has cast three newcomers in the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Hermione and Ron.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures. It will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Francesca Gardiner serves as the showrunner and executive producer on the series, while Mark Mylod will direct several episodes and also executive produce. They both say they’re delighted to have found the young actors to play Harry, Hermione and Ron.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” they said in a statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.