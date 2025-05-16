‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ ﻿taps Ralph Fiennes as President Snow

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ ﻿taps Ralph Fiennes as President Snow
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Hunger Games has found its next Coriolanus Snow for its forthcoming prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

In a social media post Friday, the franchise revealed Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes as next in line to take on the role of the hard-hearted autocrat president of Panem. 

Fiennes follows in the footsteps of the late Donald Sutherland, who played President Snow starting in 2012 with the first film and in the corresponding three films. Tom Blyth played the character in the 2023 prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

“We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation’s greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena,” producer Nina Jacobson said in a statement. “Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler’s List. It’s genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games.”

The announcement of President Snow follows Thursday’s reveal of American Born Chinese star Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, a tribute from District 12, as well as a host of other surprise castings shared as Instagram Reels on Lionsgate and The Hunger Games’ pages.

Also joining the cast for the fifth movie are Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse PlemonsMaya Hawke and Lili Taylor

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping hits theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

John Cena, Will Forte ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ film rescued for theatrical release
John Cena, Will Forte ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ film rescued for theatrical release
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for The Chuck Jones Experience

Coyote vs. Acme will get a theatrical release after all.

The live-action and animated hybrid film, which was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023, has been acquired by Ketchup Entertainment.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters will star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which “centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner,” according to its official synopsis.

The film was directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” Gareth West, the CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said. “COYOTE VS. ACME is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content in February 2024 as part of an earnings filing that they called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision.

This is not Ketchup Entertainment’s first time putting a Looney Tunes film in theaters. The company also distributed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie after Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shop the project rather than release it.

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Phineas and Ferb’ revival trailer shows off another 104 days of summer vacation
‘Phineas and Ferb’ revival trailer shows off another 104 days of summer vacation
Disney+

There are another 104 days of summer vacation.

Disney released the first trailer and premiere date for the revival of Phineas and Ferb on Thursday. This marks the return of the genius stepbrother duo to the small screen 10 years after the original show’s run ended.

The new season of the beloved animated show debuts with a two-episode premiere June 5 on Disney Channel. The first 10 episodes of the season will then premiere June 6 on Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb follows brothers who set out to make the most of every day during the summer. Their older sister, Candace, tries to bust them for the extraordinary tasks they take on, while their pet platypus, Perry, lives a double life as a secret agent.

According to its official synopsis, in the new season “Phineas, Ferb and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer and are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!”

Phineas and Ferb won five Emmys over the course of its original run. It was created by Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Dan Povenmire, who also voice Major Monogram and Dr. Doofenshmirtz on the series, respectively.

The show is celebrated for its songs, including hits like “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” and “Busted.” To celebrate the new season, Disney has announced a brand-new LOFI album and soundtrack. LOFI: Phineas and Ferb releases on May 9, featuring 10 songs from the original series reimagined into a lo-fi style, while this new season’s original soundtrack will be available on June 6.

Disney is the parent company of Disney Branded Television and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leslie Odom Jr. returning to ‘Hamilton’ for limited 10th anniversary run
Leslie Odom Jr. returning to ‘Hamilton’ for limited 10th anniversary run
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait for it: Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to Hamilton for a limited run this fall in honor of the hit Broadway musical’s 10th anniversary.

Odom Jr. will be back as Aaron Burr, the Tony-winning role he originated on Broadway in 2015. His performances begin September 9 and run through November 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” Odom Jr. says in a statement. “I’m so grateful for the chance to step back into the room—especially during this anniversary moment—and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many.”

If you want to be in the room where it happens, a new batch of tickets is now available at HamiltonMusical.com.

Hamilton, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.