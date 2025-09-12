‘The Hunting Wives’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix
The Hunting Wives has scored a second season.
Netflix has renewed the drama series for season 2. Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman, as well as much of the original cast, will return for the upcoming new season of the show.
Also confirmed to be returning for season 2 are Jaime Ray Newman as Callie, Evan Jonigkeit as Graham and George Ferrier as Brad.
As for what fans can expect in the new episodes, it seems “Sophie and Margo are on the outs,” according to the season 2 logline. “But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?”
Rebecca Cutter created and executive produced the series, which was based on May Cobb‘s 2021 novel. Season 2 will be a continuation of the story from an original script by Cutter.
“I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again,” Cutter told Netflix. “And I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.”
Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song announced the nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in LA on Tuesday.
It was Severance that received the most nominations overall with 27. The drama series from Ben Stiller found its leads AdamScott and Britt Lower nominated for lead actor and lead actress in a drama series, while the show was nominated for outstanding drama series.
The other shows recognized in the outstanding drama series category are Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, ThePitt, Slow Horses and The White Lotus.
The Penguin received the second-most nominations overall with 24, including a nod for outstanding limited or anthology series.
As for comedy shows, it was The Studio that came out on top with 23 nominations. This includes recognition for Seth Rogen in the lead actor in a comedy series category and a nod for outstanding comedy series.
Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do in the Shadows were also nominated for outstanding comedy series.
Among the first-time Emmy acting nominees this year are big names like Harrison Ford, Jake Gyllenhaal, Colin Farrell, JavierBardem, Jason Isaacs, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, AnthonyMackie, Cristin Milioti, Zoë Kravitz and Aimee Lou Wood.
Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards on Sept. 14 live on CBS. The show will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Here’s a look at the nominees for the 2025 Emmys:
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Colin Farrell, The Penguin Stephen Graham, Adolescence Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Cristin Milioti, The Penguin Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer Meghann Fahy, Sirens Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding limited or anthology series Adolescence Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Penguin Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Lead actress in a comedy series Jean Smart, Hacks Uzo Aduba, The Residence Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lead actor in a comedy series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear Seth Rogen, The Studio Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Jason Segel, Shrinking Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding comedy series Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building Shrinking The Studio What We Do in the Shadows
Lead actor in a drama series Sterling K. Brown, Paradise Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead actress in a drama series Kathy Bates, Matlock Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters Britt Lower, Severance Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding drama series Andor The Diplomat The Last of Us Paradise The Pitt Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus
Cameras have started rolling on Ted Lasso season 4.
The upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso has started filming in Kansas City, Missouri. Apple CEO Tim Cook made the announcement in a post shared to social media on Monday.
“From biscuits to BBQ: Ted Lasso Season 4 kicks off production in Kansas City!” Cook wrote in his post.
He also shared a first-look image of the Ted Lasso cast seated in a booth at a diner.
Jason Sudeikis is back as the titular coach in the first-look photo. He’s joined by Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift.
Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt are also set to return for season 4.
Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey and Abbie Hern join as new cast members for the upcoming season.
According to its official logline, season 4 finds Ted returning to Richmond, where he takes on “his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.”
Apple renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season back in March. At the time, Sudeikis teased what is to come in the new batch of episodes.
“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” Sudeikis said in a press release, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”
Despite her recent family tragedy, Kelly Clarkson will be front and center when the seventh season of her award-winning talk show premieres in September.
The Kelly Clarkson Show will kick off Sept. 29 from the show’s New York City headquarters, with show tapings beginning Sept. 8. This season’s guests will include Lionel Richie, Colin Farrell, Julia Roberts, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reese Witherspoon, Emily Blunt and Scarlett Johansson.
Additionally, the season 7 premiere week will spotlight the heroes who rescued campers from the flood in Texas in July.
While Kelly’s show has been off for the summer, she hasn’t been absent from our screens. Her Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories four-part special, which features her chatting and singing with musicians like Jonas Brothers and Teddy Swims, began airing on NBC in August.
Kelly, whose former husband Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children, died of cancer on Aug. 7, is also set to return to The Voice in the spring of 2026.