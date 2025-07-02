‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3

‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann exits show ahead of season 3
Liane Hentscher/HBO

We’ve seen the last of Neil Druckmann‘s involvement with The Last of Us.

Druckmann announced he was leaving the HBO show in a statement shared to the official Naughty Dog Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO,” Druckmann wrote. “With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative.”

Druckmann is the studio head and head of creative at the video game development company Naughty Dog. He co-created The Last of Us video game and also co-created the HBO series adaptation.

“Co-creating the show has been a career highlight,” Druckmann wrote. “It’s been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct and write on the last two seasons. I’m deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting The Last of Us Part I and the continued adaptation of The Last of Us Part II.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
James Pardon/Disney/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The new season of Doctor Who — the second one starring Ncuti Gatwa [Shooty GOT-wah] as The Doctor — starts streaming on Disney+ Saturday. What’s different this season is that The Doctor’s new companion, an ER nurse Belinda, played by Varada Sethu [VAH-rah-dah SAY-thoo], doesn’t want to be traveling through space and time with him; she just wants to go home.

“It kind of revolves around a companion that doesn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Sethu laughs.

“Yeah, it completely changes the dynamic that we’ve seen traditionally,” Gatwa tells ABC Audio. “They’re on this journey together to go back home and they don’t know how to [get there]. It feels like they’re real partners this season, even though she doesn’t want to be a partner. She wants to get back to her s***.”

Also unique: Sethu was actually on the show last season, playing a character named Mundy Flynn. At the time, they had no idea that she’d be back. But, as Gatwa notes, “They wanted, for this season, someone that was going to be able to match The Doctor’s intensity. And Mundy Flynn was giving intensity! We were very surprised, but it also kind of made sense.”

Sethu says she’s “been really touched by all the love and the warmth” that the show’s rabid fanbase has given her, while Gatwa says going into his second season, “I felt more comfortable in The Doctor’s skin.” And the fans help with that.

“[They] are like the sweetest, loveliest people that you can meet,” he says, adding that it’s “beautiful that the show has this relationship with the fans — they feed the show and the show feeds them.”

“It’s just this nice beautiful cycle, so I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their ‘Masters of the Universe’ ﻿transformations
Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their ‘Masters of the Universe’ ﻿transformations
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The live-action Masters of the Universe film is one step closer to coming to the big screen.

Nicholas Galitzine confirmed production on the film has ended in a photo shared to Instagram on Monday. The picture shows him in costume as He-Man. It is taken from behind and is shadowed, with his signature Sword of Power, loincloth, boots and gauntlet on display.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe,” Galitzine wrote. “It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man.”

The actor said He-Man was “the role of a lifetime” and that he “put everything into it.”

“There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work,” Galitzine continued in his caption.

Camila Mendes, who portrays Teela in the film, also took to Instagram to commemorate the end of the film’s shoot.

“getting to play teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career,” Mendes wrote.

She said the week of suspense between her final audition and landing the role “was excruciating to say the least.”

“but here i am almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a london girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!!” Mendes wrote.

While Mendes lamented not being able to share more about the experience at this time, she said the carousel of photos she shared “will have to do for now.”

The carousel includes selfies with her brand-new red hairstyle and blue-colored contacts. She also included a video of her and Galitzine hugging.

“grateful is an understatement,” Mendes said.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Peter Mountain

Improv actors are brought in to work with dangerous criminals in the new movie Deep Cover.

The film, which made its international premiere at Tribeca Festival, drops Thursday on Prime Video. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher with Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as two of her students.

All three actors had minimal improv experience before the movie. They told ABC Audio if they had to pick between getting involved with dangerous criminals or bombing onstage during an improv performance, they’d pick the dangerous criminals any day.

“I would trust the criminals more. I would feel safer with the criminals,” Howard said. “There’s kind of nothing scarier than that. Like, you go up to entertain and people are like, ‘You failed! We’re not entertained!’ That’s a nightmare.”

The film finds Bloom showing off his comedy skills. It also finds him wearing a wig that he says rivals the long blond hair of his The Lord of the Rings character, Legolas.

“It’s actually my wig, if you can believe it or not,” Bloom said. “It was made by Peter Owen and [Peter] King, who are amazing. And they actually made my wig for Lord of The Rings.”

Bloom said he had the wig sitting in his closet. It was made for the 2013 movie Zulu in which he acted in opposite Forest Whitaker.

When he read the Deep Cover script and saw his character needed a wig, he knew he had one that would work perfectly.

“I was like, well, this is a great wig,” Bloom said.

But how does his Deep Cover wig rank against his Legolas wig?

“I think it was right up there,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.