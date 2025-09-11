‘The Last of Us’ co-creator Neil Druckmann on exiting the HBO series ahead of season 3

Pedro Pascal in ‘The Last of Us.’ (Liane Hentscher/HBO)

The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann is opening up about his decision to exit the HBO series adaptation of his video game.

Druckmann served as co-showrunner of HBO’s The Last of Us before he announced his decision to step away from his creative involvement in the show in July 2025. In a recent interview with Variety, Druckmann said he did not exit the series on a whim. Rather, it was because he accomplished the goal he set out when he began adapting the video game for the screen.

“I had multiple goals, some of them were selfish. I wanted to elevate The Last of Us beyond the people that have played the game,” Druckmann said. “I felt like that story could find a bigger audience for people that will never play video games.”

He called the goal “crazy,” saying he “wanted someone to watch this show and have no idea it was based on the video game, and then be like, ‘Wait, that’s based on a video game?’”

Druckmann says there is data to show that people have watched the show and it led to them buying a PlayStation or a PC to start playing The Last of Us video game.

“That has become this gateway for them, for this medium that I love so much,” Druckmann said.

Now, Druckmann said, his hard work on season 1 and 2 has paid off and it is time to get back to putting his focus on making video games.

“It was time to go back to the thing that started it all, which is just full-time video game work. But other things are coming and we can announce more things soon,” Druckmann said.

HBO renewed The Last of Us for season 3 in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: ‘It’s beyond my wildest dreams’
Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has opened up about getting to play rock legend George Harrison in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming films about The Beatles.

According to The Standard, Quinn spoke to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of his film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He said being in the Beatles film is something he never could have dreamed of. 

“It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting,” Quinn shared. “I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it.”

Quinn’s co-stars include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

“We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying,” he added. “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. Each film will be told from a different band member’s point of view.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members’ life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

‘Dawson’s Creek’ cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek
The cast of television’s “Dawson’s Creek” poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. (Photo by Warner Bros.)

The cast of Dawson’s Creek is reuniting for a good cause.

For the first time since the series wrapped in 2003, the cast is coming together in New York City for a live reading of the teen drama’s pilot episode in support of F Cancer and James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek, Michelle WilliamsKatie HolmesJoshua JacksonMary Beth PeilJohn Wesley ShippMary-Margaret HumesNina Repeta, Kerr SmithMeredith Monroe and Busy Philipps are participating.

Smith, Monroe and Philipps, who joined the show after the first season, will be reading various parts in the pilot.

The reading will take place one night only on Sept. 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Broadway Direct.

Van Deer Beek, who played Dawson Leery in the series, revealed his cancer diagnosis in November.

‘The Bear’ renewed for fifth season on FX
FX

Carmy’s coming back for more.

The Bear has been renewed for a fifth season on FX. This renewal news comes a little over a week after season 4 dropped on June 25.

John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, announced the renewal in a statement.

The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season—as seen through incredibly high viewership—has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” Landgraf said. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef who moves back to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a tragic family death. Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star as Sydney Adamu and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich.

Season 4 of The Bear finds Carmy, Sydney and Richie pushing forward, “determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level,” according to an official synopsis. “With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. The pursuit of excellence isn’t just about getting better – it’s about deciding what’s worth holding on to.”

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also starred in season 4.

Storer created The Bear and serves as an executive producer. The show won 11 Emmys for its second season, which is the most wins for a comedy series ever in a single year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.