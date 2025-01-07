‘The Last of Us’ season 2 coming in April

The Last of Us season 2 will debut on Max in April.
A new teaser was released Monday, giving fans their first look at Kaitlyn Dever’s new character, Abby. We see her walking down a dark hallway, gun in hand.
“It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” we hear her say in voice-over. “There are just some things everyone agrees are just wrong.”
According to the official description for season 2, episodes pick up “five years after the events of the first season.” Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie “are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”
Other new additions to the cast include Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Wright.
Daisy Ridley is a window cleaner striving to save the day in the trailer for Cleaner.
The new film, which comes to theaters on Feb. 21, finds Ridley playing Joey Locke, a former soldier working as a window cleaner in present-day London. When a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, it’s up to Ridley’s Joey to save the day after 300 hostages are seized.
According to the film’s official synopsis, the radical activists’ “just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world.”
The task falls to Joey, who is suspended 50 stories up on the outside of the building, to save the people trapped inside.
Casino Royale director Martin Campbell helmed the film from a script by Simon Uttley. Taz Skylar and Clive Owen also star in the action thriller.
Came all this way, had to explain, now that he’s a Funko.
Here’s one for the terminally online — Funko Pop has announced it’s releasing a figure of Marcello Hernández‘s viral Saturday Night Live character Domingo.
“He came all this way, so give a warm welcome to POP! Domingo,” the item’s description reads. “This suave charmer is sure to form a strong connection with your collection! Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Saturday Night Live by making this comical character the next addition to your SNL lineup!”
The character made his SNL debut on season 50’s Oct. 12 episode hosted by Ariana Grande. In the sketch “Bridesmaid Speech,” a group of bridesmaids sing about their wild bachelorette trip to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso.” Throughout the song, it’s revealed that the bride cheated on her husband with a man named Domingo.
Domingo then appears to sing his own verse. “Hey Matt, came all this way/ Had to explain, direct from Domingo/ Kelsey’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But we did hook up though,” Hernandez sang.
SNL‘s video of the sketch has over 13 million views on YouTube, with 15 million additional views on TikTok. It became a viral sensation, with Hernández even making an appearance at one of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet concerts in costume as Domingo.
“Came all this way/ Had to explain/ Direct from Domingo/ Sabrina’s a friend/ She’s like my sis/ But I would hook up though,” he sang before Carpenter performed her hit “Juno.”
The Domingo Funko Pop is now available to preorder at Funko.com.
Paramount Pictures has dropped a final trailer to Gladiator II, as overseas box office receipts for the film are already proving as muscular as its lead Paul Mescal.
According to BoxOfficeMojo, the movie that opened in foreign markets on Nov.13 has already made $87 million; the follow-up to director Ridley Scott‘s Oscar-winning original opens in the U.S. on Nov. 22.
The film also stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington, as well as original Gladiator star Connie Nielsen.
The new trailer jams in the action, with sieges, epic set pieces and of course swordplay — along with glowing critics’ blurbs about the film.
Paramount calls the movie an “epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome.”
The studio continues, “Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.”