‘The Last of Us’ season 2 will be available to stream in American Sign Language

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is making sure season 2 will be accessible to as many fans as possible.

The drama series will be available to stream in American Sign Language, Max announced on Wednesday.

The first season of the show will also be made available to stream in ASL starting on March 31. This will make it possible for interested fans to catch up on season 1 in time for the season 2 premiere on April 13.

The ASL versions of The Last of Us will be performed by CODA star Daniel Durant and Leila Hanaumi.

This makes Max the first streaming service to offer ASL versions of a major series alongside its premiere episode. It is also the first time original HBO programming will be available to stream in ASL on the platform.

Max previously offered ASL versions of several Warner Bros. movies, including Barbie, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

“We are thrilled to expand our ASL program and debut our first HBO Original series in ASL with The Last of Us,” Naomi Waibel, SVP of global product management at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “This debut brings the show to life in an authentic and fully accessible way for Deaf audiences and is another meaningful step towards our goal of offering an inclusive streaming experience.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in season 2 of The Last of Us. Set five years after the first season, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind,” according to season 2’s official logline.

Season 2 also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright and Catherine O’Hara.

Joe Goldberg says he is the ‘luckiest guy in New York’ in new ‘You’ teaser
Netflix

A new teaser for the fifth and final season of You is here.

In the clip, Penn Badgley‘s character, Joe Goldberg, is getting ready for what appears to be a night out with character Kate Galvin (Charlotte Ritchie).

Badgley opens the clip with Goldberg’s inner monologue, saying, “Love tests us.”

“I’ve been tested more than most,” he continues. “This is the last time. I came from nothing. A true rags-to-riches story. I’ve been through it all. Unlucky in life and in love until I met you.”

He goes on, “Kate, you opened doors for me I could have never imagined. We share a life.”

At the very end of the clip, after Badgley talks about power, money and more, he says, “Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?”

According to a logline for the upcoming season, Goldberg “returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

The cast for the fifth and final season includes Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews.

You returns to Netflix on April 24.

What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

USPS to honor Betty White in new Forever stamp
Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service will honor the legendary Betty White with a new stamp commemorating the late actress and comedian’s “warmth, wit and charisma,” according to a Thursday press release.

The new stamp features White in a purple polka-dotted blouse against a violet-colored background. Her name is printed in white text underneath her portrait, and “FOREVER USA” is printed below her name in violet text.

The stamp will be a Forever stamp and sold in panes of 20. Forever stamps never expire and are equal in value to the price of 1-ounce First-Class Mail, which is currently valued at $0.73.

White, nicknamed the “First Lady of Television” and most known as one of the stars of the series The Golden Girls, appeared in dozens of radio programs, movies and TV shows throughout her life.

During her long career, which spanned 75 years, White was honored with eight Emmys, three SAG Awards, one Grammy and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from her Hollywood career, White was also a staunch animal welfare advocate and published a book in 2011, Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, showcasing her lifelong love of animals. After her death in 2021, fans and animal rescue organizations came together to create the Betty White Challenge, which raised money for animal rescues and shelters.

White died of natural causes at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

The Postal Service will host a special event on March 27 to unveil the new stamp at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where White was a trustee, benefactor and volunteer.

