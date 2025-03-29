‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film gets release date

Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Legend of Zelda film now has a release date.

Sony Pictures and Nintendo have announced the upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game will arrive in movie theaters on March 26, 2027.

Wes Ball will direct the film, though no plot details or cast announcements have been shared. The project will be co-produced by Sony and Nintendo.

The film’s release date was announced Friday via Nintendo’s new Nintendo Today! app, which debuted during Nintendo Direct March 2025.

The Legend of Zelda franchise first launched in 1986. Its story centers on the characters Link and Princess Zelda, who set out to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the villainous Ganon.

A live-action film adaptation of the game was first announced in November 2023. The film’s producer Shigeru Miyamoto posted at the time that he’d been working on the project for many years.

“We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it,” Miyamoto wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak share praise at her Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak shared their admiration for each other while she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday.

During her speech at the ceremony, the actress gushed over her former The Office co-star, who is also the godfather to her kids.

“He’s such an important and integral part of my family,” Kaling said, before noting “sometimes I forget that the reason that I know him is because we worked together professionally.”

She continued, jokingly, “I’m as starstruck by him now at age 29 as I was when I first met you—at 24.”

Before Kaling took the stage, Novak shared his own praise, both personal and professional, highlighting Kaling’s impact on her audience and those around her.

“Mindy respects and understands [fame] in a very intuitive way because in addition to being a brilliant and wildly successful showrunner, an incredible mother of three, a deep and caring daughter, and friend and mentor to so many, she always makes the extra effort to show people her real personality, her real values, her real standards, her real sense of style, her real sense of humor. And I’ve seen what a difference it makes,” he shared.

Concluding his remarks, he said, “You’d be on the walk of talent if they had one. You’d be on the walk of friendship. You’d be on the walk of compassionate parenthood. But let’s face it, all of these would be terrible field trips, so here you are instead, very deservedly, a person who means so much to so many on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Last June, Kaling shared in an Instagram post for her 45th birthday that she had given birth to her daughter Anne in late February. She is also mom to daughter Katherine, born in 2017, and son Spencer, born in 2020.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sadie Sink leads a revolution in trailer for rock opera ‘O’Dessa’
Searchlight Pictures

Sadie Sink is on a quest to save a cherished family heirloom in the trailer for O’Dessa.

The original rock opera is set to premiere on Hulu on March 13. Written and directed by Geremy Jasper, the film follows a farm girl, played by Sink, who heads out on an epic quest.

“Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love — but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test,” the film’s logline reads.

Jasper collaborated with Jason Binnick to write and produce 16 original songs for the film, as the pair previously did on Jasper’s debut feature, the 2017 film Patti Cake$.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Murray Bartlett and Regina Hall also star in the film.

“Name’s O’Dessa,” Sink says in the trailer. “My daddy used to tell me my singing had the power to bring light to the darkness and change things.”

As the trailer goes on, O’Dessa makes her way to Satylite City, which is described to her as a depraved and sinful place. There, she finds romance with Euri Dervish, played by Harrison Jr., and discovers the evil Plutonovitch, played by Bartlett.

“This world is cruel, O’Dessa,” Euri tells her in the trailer. “Maybe it doesn’t have to be,” she responds.

Michael Gottwald and Noah Stahl produced the film, which debuts at the 2025 South by Southwest Film and TV Festival on March 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum and more react to ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ cast announcement
Marvel Studios

The newly announced stars of Avengers: Doomsday are reacting to the jam-packed cast announcement.

Several big names took to social media to celebrate their casting in the star-studded project after Marvel revealed who will appear in the upcoming film — which is now in production — in a livestream on Wednesday.

Alan Cumming, who will be joining the film reprising his Nightcrawler role from X2: X-Men United, shared a video of himself jumping into frame from off-screen and creeping through what appeared to be a hotel lobby. He also shared a photo of his Nightcrawler character.

“Never say never! #AvengersDoomsday,” he captioned the post.

Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, shared a post on Instagram, writing, “It all leads to Doom. #AvengersDoomsday is now in production!”

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, who plays T’Challa’s sister Shuri, shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, “Unfinished business.”

Wright’s Black Panther co-star Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, also hyped up the film on his Instagram Story, writing, “Back in the saddle baby!!!”

Simu Liu, who will reprise his character Shang-Chi, kept it short and sweet in his Instagram post, writing, “DOOMSDAY!”

Rebecca Romijn, who starred in several X-Men films as the all-blue Mystique, shared an Instagram photo of her name in the cast announcement, as well as a photo of her character. She wrote in the caption, “She’s back. True. Blue.”

The film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, originally announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, revealing that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.