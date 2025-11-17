‘The Legend of Zelda’ live-action film starts production, Nintendo shares new photos

A Link figurine from ‘The Legend of Zelda’ with shop staff inside Nintendo Tokyo store in Shibuya. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

We now have our first look at The Legend of Zelda movie.

The first photos from Nintendo and Sony’s live-action film adaptation of The Legend of Zelda video game franchise were released Monday on the Nintendo Today! app.

Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, who serves as a producer on the project, then shared the new photos to his social media. These new images come as filming for the project has started, with Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth taking on the roles of Princess Zelda and the swordsman Link, respectively.

“We have begun full-scale filming of the live-action ‘Legend of Zelda’ movie in the beautiful natural surroundings with Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link,” Miyamoto wrote. “Filming is progressing smoothly, so we hope you will continue to support us.”

The photos show Link and Zelda standing in the middle of a green field. Both actors are dressed in their character’s signature costumes, with Zelda carrying her signature bow and arrow. 

Miyamoto revealed the casting of Link and Zelda on his social media back in July.

Wes Ball, who helmed The Maze Runner and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directs the upcoming film. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 7, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus
‘The View’ hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg. (ABC/Jeff Lipsky)

The View came back for season 29 this week, and with its return came a brand-new bunch of hot topics.

Many pop culture moments happened over the show’s summer hiatus, but there was one in particular that swiftly took the world by storm — and had hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines wishing they could talk about it on air. It was, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement.

“I was mad Taylor and Travis was not topic #1, but there is time. There is more, more days in this week to cover the important news of today,” Griffin told ABC Audio. “But listen, it’s so great to be back and 29 seasons is incredible.”

Haines said she looked at Swift and Kelce’s engagement photos “over and over again, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

“My daughter loves listening to her, so as she listened to, ‘Romeo, take me…’ on repeat, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this happened!’ Just sweet. Yeah, it’s a unifying moment,” Haines said.

Griffin says the celebrity engagement is exciting, especially because she is around the same age as Swift.

“You feel like you’ve grown up with her,” Griffin said. “I feel like people feel so invested in her life, so it’s like, yes, [in] this next phase people just want great things for her.”

The cohost said that after she watched the New Heights podcast episode Swift filmed with her fiancé and his brother, Jason Kelce, she saw that “these are two peas in a pod.”

“You just see why it works so well,” Griffin said. “I’m just rooting for the gym teacher and the English teacher to have a lovely marriage together and our royal wedding that we all want to watch.”

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen’s father.

The Florida-based actor’s reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary’s first day on set.

“I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book,” he said. “Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor.”

Joseph Zada leads the film’s star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Vivica A. Fox to star in ‘True to the Game’ TV adaptation
Vivica A. Fox attends the premiere of Netflix’s “The Six Triple Eight” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Vivica A. Fox is returning to a role she played in three movies — this time for the small screen.

Variety reports that Fox, who played Shoog in three True to the Game films, which were based on the Terri Woods book trilogy, will reprise the role in a new TV adaptation of the romantic crime drama. The series will start production in LA this fall.

The first True to the Game movie came out in 2017 and told the story of Quadir, a drug lord played by Columbus Short, who falls in love with a woman named Gena, played by Erica Peeples. The sequel, True to the Game 2: Gena’s Story, came out in 2020, followed by 2021’s True to the Game 3.

Along with Fox, the series will star Sierra Capri, Bentley Green, Angell Conwell and Carl Anthony Payne II. The series does not have a distributor yet.

