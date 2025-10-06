The life of a movie star: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ ﻿tops box office

The life of a movie star: Taylor Swift’s ‘The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ ﻿tops box office

‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ movie poster. (TAS Rights Management)

Apparently not content to simply rule the world of music, Taylor Swift‘s now set her sights on cinema, too.

The pop superstar’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical event — a film accompaniment to her new album, The Life of a Showgirl — has debuted at #1 at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which featured the premiere of Swift’s video “The Fate of Ophelia,” plus lyric videos, behind-the scenes footage and Swift’s insights about each of the album’s songs — bested the competition with a $33 million haul.

Previous #1 One Battle After Another landed at #2 with an additional $11.125 million, while sports biopic The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson as MMA fighter Mark Kerr, managed $6 million to grab third place in its first weekend.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and The Conjuring: Last Rites rounded out the top five with $5.2 million and $4.05 million, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. ﻿Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl﻿ – $33 million
2. ﻿One Battle After Another﻿ — $11.125 million
3. ﻿The Smashing Machine﻿ — $6 million
4. ﻿Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie﻿ — $5.2 million
5. ﻿The Conjuring: Last Rites﻿ — $4.05 million
6. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ﻿– $3.5 million
7. ﻿Avatar: The Way of Water ﻿– $3.194 million
8. ﻿The Strangers: Chapter 2﻿ — $2.8 million
9. ﻿Good Boy﻿ — $2.253 million
10. ﻿The Long Walk﻿ — $1.7 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series
77th Emmys: ‘Adolescence’ wins lead actor, outstanding limited or anthology series
Cast and crew accept the outstanding limited or anthology series award for ‘Adolescence’ during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Adolescence nabbed the trophy for outstanding limited or anthology series at the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday.

Stephen Graham won outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie for his role in Adolescence. In addition to co-creating and co-writing the series, Graham plays the dad of a 13-year-old boy accused of murder in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series. He said in his acceptance speech, “To be here today, in front of my peers and to be acknowledged by you, is the utmost humbling thing I could ever imagine in my life. And it shows you that any dream is possible.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series was the eighth Emmy Adolescence won on Sunday night. Graham took to the stage to accept his third Emmy of the night.

In total, Adolescence was nominated for 13 Emmys. It also picked up outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for Owen Cooper and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for Erin Doherty.

Other nominees in the outstanding limited series or anthology category included Black MirrorDying for SexMonsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ returns to theaters for one-week 3D rerelease
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ returns to theaters for one-week 3D rerelease
The poster for the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ rerelease. (20th Century Studios)

The Way of Water is sailing back into movie theaters.

20th Century Studios has announced an upcoming theatrical rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning 2022 sequel film from director James Cameron is being rereleased in 3D exclusively in theaters globally for one week. The special engagement begins on Oct. 3.

This sequel film is set over a decade after the events of Avatar. It tells “the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” according to an official synopsis. “All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.”

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña star as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney WeaverStephen LangCliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also make up the film’s ensemble cast.

This rerelease gives audiences the ability to return to Pandora before the third film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Avatar: The Way of Water earned more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind only Cameron’s original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ scares up a box office win
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ scares up a box office win
‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ poster/courtesy of Warner Bros./New Line

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the ninth film in the Conjuring universe, scared its way to the top of the box office this weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, brought in $83 million in its debut to land at #1.

According to Variety, the box office take is a record for the franchise, surpassing the 2019 Conjuring spinoff, The Nun, which opened with $53.8 million.

Coming in at #2 this weekend was the theatrical release of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton, which brought in $10 million. The film, which has been available to view on Disney+ since 2020, is a recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s hit Broadway musical featuring its original cast.

Following three non-consecutive weekends at #1, the horror film Weapons dropped down to #3 with a $5.37 million box office take, followed by Freakier Friday at #4 with $3.8 million and Caught Stealing at #5 with $3.2 million.

The only other new movie to land in the top 10 this weekend was the animated Christian film Light of the World at #9, with $2.4 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. The Conjuring: Last Rites – $83 million
2. Hamilton – $10 million
3. Weapons– $5.37 million
4. Freakier Friday– $3.8 million
5. Caught Stealing– $3.2 million
6. The Roses– $2.8 million
7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps– $2.75 million
8. The Bad Guys 2– $2.45 million
9. Light of the World – $2.4 million
10. Superman – $1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.