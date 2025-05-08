‘The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’ will come to theaters in 2027

Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty Images

Gollum is coming back to movie screens in time for Christmas 2027.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will arrive in movie theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

Andy Serkis, who has played Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise for decades, will direct the upcoming film.

This release date confirms that the film has been delayed for a year. When the project was announced in May 2024, the studio said the film would be ready in 2026.

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will produce The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with the studio saying the creatives will be on board every step of the way.

“Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle-earth Peter, Fran and Philippa,” Serkis said at the time the project was announced.

Jackson, Walsh and Boyens also gave a joint statement at the time the project was first announced.

“It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum!” they said.

‘Gilmore Girls’ team delves into the world of ballet with new series ‘Étoile’
Courtesy of Prime Video

Gilmore Girls husband-and-wife team Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are back with a new series, Étoile (ay-TWAHL). Set in the world of ballet, it’s a subject that is a personal one for Amy.

“I was trained as a dancer and … I find the world fascinating,” she tells ABC Audio. “It’s an art form where you train your whole life for something, and you’re guaranteed to make no money.”

As for why it makes for great TV, Amy notes, “It’s not as perfect and beautiful and light and ethereal as it is onstage, backstage.”

Like their previous shows, Étoile features the pair’s signature quick and witty dialogue, although quite a bit of it is in French, which posed a challenge for the couple.

“It was really finding that person that we could trust to translate our stuff in an accurate way that the rhythm and the music is still there,” Daniel says. “But I think we pulled it off.”

The series focuses on ballet companies in New York and Paris that decide to swap talent. Luke Kirby, who played Lenny Bruce in the Palladinos’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, plays Jack, the head of the New York company, and says he’s now “gained way more respect” for ballet dancers.

“It’s quite a journey they have to go through to do something that’s so beautiful,” he says. “Their dedication is inspiring.”

Gilmore Girls vet Yanic Truesdale is also in Étoile, playing the right-hand man to Jack’s French counterpart, Geneviève, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg. He notes they’ve got “a different dynamic” than that of Lorelai and Michel.

“I worked on that to make sure that he was incredibly supportive of her and 100% committed to her and not have any kind of resentment at his job,” he says, hoping “it would give a different energy and color to the duo.” 

Étoile premieres Thursday on Prime Video.

In brief: ‘The Brutalist’ gets a streaming date, ‘Eddington’ trailer, and more
House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy is set to star opposite Tom Cruise in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s untitled upcoming film. D’Arcy confirmed the news to Deadline, saying in a statement, “I’m delighted to be working with such extraordinary and exacting artists as Alejandro and Tom. They are the masters of their craft, and witnessing them in combination has been a privilege.” The film is set to premiere Oct. 2, 2026 …

The Oscar-winning film The Brutalist is set to stream on Max starting May 16 and will air on HBO linear May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The film follows the story of an architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America to start a new life. It won three Oscars earlier this year, including best actor for star Adrien Brody 

Ahead of its debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May, a teaser trailer has been released for Ari Aster‘s new film, Eddington. The film takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and stars Joaquin Phoenix as a small-town sheriff in Eddington, New Mexico, engaged in a standoff with the town’s mayor, played by Pedro Pascal. It does not yet have a release date …

Rachel Zegler to play Marisa Tomei’s daughter in ‘She Gets it From Me’
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney

Rachel Zegler has found her next role.

The Snow White actress will star alongside Marisa Tomei in the upcoming film She Gets it From Me, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Julia von Heinz will direct the film from a script written by Tony winner and creator of the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jay Reiss.

The film is based on a true story. It follows a daughter, to be played by Zegler, who tries to connect with her birth mother, to be played by Tomei, ahead of her wedding celebrations.

“YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath. Nicky’s engagement celebration turns into a search for her pill-popping, ex-punk rocker birth mother, Charlotte,” the film’s official description reads. “The two of them embark on an anarchic mother and daughter journey to reconnect.”

Von Heinz says the comedy in the upcoming movie works because it is so truthful.

“The emotional truth of the movie, reflecting parts of all our lives, is truly funny, immersive cinema. Jay’s screenplay captures family dynamics at their most authentic: absurd yet profound, messy yet meaningful,” Von Heinz said. “The collision of two worlds creates comedy that cuts deep because it’s so honest.”

