‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ debuts season 3 teaser trailer

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ debuts season 3 teaser trailer
Jamie Campbell Bower stars in season 3 of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.’ (Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 teaser trailer has arrived.

Prime Video released the new trailer for the upcoming third season on Friday. It debuted during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con for the fantasy series.

Appearing on the panel were showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, as well as cast members Benjamin Walker, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman. Season 3 newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower also participated in the panel.

Season 3 finds Middle-earth at war. “Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings,” according to the season’s official description.

“But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all,” the description continues. “Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life.”

The panel also revealed that Simon Pegg will take on the voice of the Balrog.

The first four episodes of season 3 are set to premiere on Nov. 11. They are followed by episodes five and six premiering on Nov. 18 and the final two episodes dropping on Nov. 25.

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‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ gets official trailer
‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ gets official trailer
Lauren Lapkus, Kevin Sussman, John Ross Bowie and Brian Posehn in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.’ (Colin Remas Brown/HBO Max)

The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Stuart Fails to Save the Universe now has an official trailer.

The new series stars Kevin Sussman as Stuart, Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert and John Ross Bowie as Barry.

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon,” according to its official logline. “Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

The official trailer shows off some of the other familiar faces who will appear in the high-concept series, including Christine Baranski, Riki Lindhome and the comedian Teller. Jon Cryer also appears in a kaleidoscope graphic in the trailer.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. It is created, written and executive produced by Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is not the first Big Bang Theory spinoff. Young Sheldon, which followed the origins of the original show’s protagonist, Sheldon Cooper, aired on CBS from 2017 to 2024. A spinoff of Young Sheldon, titled Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, currently airs on CBS. It premiered in October 2024 and recently concluded its second season.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe makes its streaming debut to HBO Max on July 23. It will consist of 10 episodes that will be released weekly every Thursday.

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Mekai Curtis says he’s ‘extremely blessed’ to have spent five seasons on ‘Raising Kanan’
Mekai Curtis says he’s ‘extremely blessed’ to have spent five seasons on ‘Raising Kanan’
Poster for season 5 of ‘Raising Kanan’ (Starz)

Power Book III: Raising Kanan begins its countdown to the end on Friday, when the first episode of its fifth and final season premieres on Starz. For Mekai Curtis, the final season marks the culmination of his journey bringing his title character, Kanan Stark, to life on screen.

“I’m extremely blessed that I got to take a character [through] five seasons, that I get to tell this story and represent so many different walks of life, and then so many different understandings and viewpoints and approaches to life,” Mekai tells ABC Audio. “This is something that every actor dreams of, is to have a role that has not just layers on screen, but off the screen as well.”

Over the years Mekai has helped audiences understand the origin story of Kanan, a character first introduced as an adult in the original Power, where he was portrayed by 50 Cent. However, Mekai avoided studying 50’s performance so he could deliver his own interpretation of the character.

“I kind of wanted to keep things organic, but I also didn’t want to rigidly start moving toward what that character is,” he says. “I wanted every scene, every reaction to be something that was new to Mekai and also new to Kanan.”

As the series reaches its end, Mekai says there isn’t a single moment that transforms Kanan into the man viewers met in Power. Instead, he says fans see his evolution throughout the entire show.

“I think that was the story of why Raising Kanan is a thing, is we all as people have events that we can remember that shaped how we present or move ourselves throughout the world, but it’s a culmination of all of those things … that make you who you are.” 

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Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Broadway mom: Pink to host the Tony Awards
Pink (Credit: Kurt Iswarienko)

Pink’s transformation into the ultimate Broadway mom is complete: She’s hosting the Tony Awards in June.

Pink’s daughter, Willow Hart Sage, has set her sights on being a Broadway star, so Pink has moved the family to New York City to help her pursue her dream. Pink has also taken Willow to multiple shows, complete with cast meet-and-greets, and sent the teen out to interview Broadway stars when she guest-hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

But the Tony Awards is some next-level stuff. Pink says in a statement, “When I was asked to host the Tonys, I immediately thought, ‘I have to get permission from my daughter.’ I’ve never been on Broadway, and shouldn’t you have to have been on Broadway in order to host? That seems fair and right.”

“But when I asked my daughter, she was really excited about being able to have a ticket to go to the Tonys, so I’m hosting the Tonys and I’m really, really, excited and very nervous because that girl is a tough crowd!”

On Instagram, Pink posted a video of herself fulfilling her Tony Awards host requirement to be “on Broadway” by stepping one foot onto the stage during a performance of The Great Gatsby.

“Special thanks to the team at @bwaygatsby for letting me share the stage, even just for a moment,” she wrote.

The 79th annual Tony Awards will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7.

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