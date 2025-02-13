‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ renewed for season 3 at Prime Video

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ renewed for season 3 at Prime Video
Prime Video

It’s official — Prime Video is headed back to Middle-earth.

The streamer has renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season, it confirmed Thursday. In fact, season 3 is currently in preproduction and will begin filming this spring at its new production home, Shepperton Studios in England.

Additionally, Prime Video announced three directors helming this new season, including returning directors Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri. Stefan Schwartz will mark his first involvement with the series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway. The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled,” the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, said. “We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth.”

According to the official logline, season 3 will feature a time jump. “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last,” the logline reads.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered on Aug. 29 and finished dropping episodes on Oct. 3. The show stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete and Markella Kavenagh.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Conclave’ leads 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations
‘Conclave’ leads 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations
Courtesy of Focus Features. © 2024 All Rights Reserved.

The nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards have been revealed.

Conclave, the Edward Berger-directed film starring Ralph Fiennes, which centers on the death of a pope and the election of a new one, is the most-nominated film of the year with 12 nominations.

Following close behind is Emilia Pérez with 11 nods and The Brutalist with nine. Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked received seven nominations apiece.

The BAFTA Film Awards, which are colloquially referred to as the “British Oscars,” will announce winners in a ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death
Allison Holker pays tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 2 years after his death
Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on the two-year anniversary of his death.

In a post shared to Instagram on Friday, Holker paid tribute to Boss with a photo of the two of them and their children, Zaia, Maddox and Weslie, and a meaningful caption.

“Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you,” Holker wrote. “We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Holker recently announced her upcoming memoir, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss and Embracing the Light, which will be published in 2025. It will follow her love story with Boss, as well as the journey her family went on to heal after his death.

“I felt like writing this book was actually very therapeutic for myself, and I didn’t know I needed it, but I did,” Holker told People in September. “I needed to be able to open up and be super transparent. And I thought it was really a place for me to be super authentic with myself and honest, and a place where my kids also read about everything too, in their futures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mark Hamill, other celebs evacuate homes amid raging LA fires
Mark Hamill, other celebs evacuate homes amid raging LA fires
Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is among the Malibu residents who have had to evacuate the raging Los Angeles wildfires.

The actor revealed on Instagram Tuesday that he and his family fled their home.

“7pm-Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there [were] small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH [Pacific Coast Highway],” Hamill posted.

He added that he, his wife and their dog later arrived safely at their daughter’s house. “Most horrific fire since ‘93,” he wrote. “STAY SAFE!”

Actor James Woods documented the spread of the Palisades Fire into homes in the hills around Los Angeles on Tuesday, writing in posts to social platform X that “all the smoke detectors are going off in our house” as the blaze approached.

“It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say,” he wrote.

Other celebrities gave updates on the fires as well, including Mandy Moore, who evacuated her home, and The Hills stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who shared on social media that their house had burned down.

More than 30,000 people were told to evacuate in Southern California on Tuesday after a fast-moving brush fire erupted in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood near Los Angeles. The fire has burned more than 2,900 acres.

By early Wednesday morning, the Eaton Fire — which broke out miles away from the Palisades Fire, in Altadena, California, prompting immediate evacuations — had spread 1,000 acres.

The Hurst Fire, meanwhile, erupted and spread northeast of San Fernando, California, burning at least 500 acres.

Extreme winds have made the fires difficult to contain, fire officials said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.