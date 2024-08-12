‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ to hit theaters in 2026

Lucasfilm

The first theatrical spin-off from The Mandalorian will be the first Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019’s divisive Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

At the annual D23 expo, Iron Man and Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau — currently in theaters in Deadpool & Wolverine — announced he will be directing the film based on his Emmy-winning Star Wars small-screen effort.

Producing will be his partner on the project, Dave Filoni, and the pair teased a first look of the film, which Favreau called an “all-new adventure following these two characters.”

Pedro Pascal plays the titular gunslinger, aka Din Djarin, who in the course of the three seasons of The Mandalorian, becomes the protector of Grogu, the Force sensitive being formerly known as Baby Yoda.

Variety reports Sigourney Weaver was in talks to star in the film, but nothing is official from Lucasfilm, and no other casting news was teased.

The Mandalorian and Grogu will fly into theaters May 22, 2026.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped an action-packed teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, the first standalone film with Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson as the star-spangled hero. 

As reported, Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. The Hulk-hunting general has become the president of the United States.

Despite their disagreements in the past, Ross wants to make Wilson’s Captain America a military asset again.

“And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?” Wilson asks. “Work with me, Sam,” Ross ignores him.

“We’ll show the world a better way forward,” he later says ominously.

And those “situations” come fast: The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito — a late addition to the cast, rumored to be playing mercenary George Washington Bridge — stalks the streets with an assault rifle. 

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as a Black G.I. who was turned into a super-soldier decades prior, attempts to assassinate Ross.

“Sir, your inner circle has been compromised,” Sam warns the president. 

A returning character from 2008’s The Incredible HulkTim Blake Nelson‘s villainous Samuel Sterns, warns, “Global power is shifting. You’re just a pawn.”

With footage of Sam fighting off heavily armed enemies, Ross growls, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers.”

“You’re right, I’m not,” Sam replies. 

Sam later dogfights with fighter jets, joined in the sky by his successor to the Falcon mantle, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

But the teaser ends with a roar, literally: Red Hulk, who in the comics is Ross’ furious alter-ego, is glimpsed flinging Cap’s shield into the ground. 

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025.

Disney

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 had another huge weekend at the box office, earning an estimated $100 million in the North America in its second weekend.

It’s the best ever second week showing for an animated film and the seventh biggest overall, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million, Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War‘s $147 million and $114 million respectively, Black Panther‘s $111 million, Jurassic World‘s $106 million and The Avengers‘ $103 million, according to Variety.

Inside Out 2 also surpassed Dune: Part Two as the highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide with $724 million. It’s on a pace to eclipse the billion dollar mark, per the outlet.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die took second place, grabbing an estimated $19 million at the domestic box office. After two weeks, the fourth Bad Boys movie has grossed $147 million domestically and $289.1 million globally.

One of this weekend’s major new releases, The Bikeriders, starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, opened in third place with an estimated $10 million at the North American box office.

Fourth place went to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, earning an estimated $3.6 million in its seventh week of release. The latest chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga has collected $164 million at the North American box office.

The Garfield Movie rounded out the top five, delivering an estimated $3.6 million at the domestic box office. After five weeks, the CGI/live-action movie has grossed $85 million in North America and $230 million worldwide.

The weekend’s second major release, The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, finished in seventh place with an estimated $2.43 million at the domestic box office.

ABC

On July 26, Variety published a headline-making video that alleged Francis Ford Coppola acted inappropriately towards a female extra on the set of his self-funded epic Megalopolis, and now the actress in that video is calling the story “all false.”

In an interesting bit of journalistic sibling infighting, Deadline — the sister publication to both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which ran with the story — is pushing back.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. accuses Variety of posting “for clicks” the video that shows the legendary director dancing with a woman on set. He also interviewed Rayna Menz, the actress at the center of the story.

Variety had alleged its video “shows the legendary director trying to kiss young female extras on the set of his ambitious sci-fi epic,” but Menz took to Instagram and called the allegations “gross.”

Renz posted in part, “none of the claims … are true,” adding she was, “disgusted” by the allegations.

To Deadline, Renz explained, “He did nothing to make me or … anyone on set feel uncomfortable,” adding she was “blindsided,” because the footage was taken on what was supposed to be a “closed set.”

She added of Coppola, “It’s gross because he only ever spoke about how wonderful his wife is.”

Coppola lost his filmmaker wife of 60 years, Eleanor, in April of 2024.

“His wife was on set with us, most days,” Menz said.

The actress insisted Coppola was “nothing but professional,” adding of the footage, “I was the one who asked him to dance … in front of everybody else.” “He even said something along the lines of … ‘I’m a gentleman, and I would never say no to a lady,'” she said. “And then we waltzed, to club music.”

“It feels gross, seeing that video and [the] way they were trying to convey a message,” she added. “Just gross.”

