The meaning behind the asterisk in the ‘Thunderbolts*’ title is revealed
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The sneaky asterisk in the Thunderbolts* title officially has meaning.

On Monday, Marvel unveiled the true name of the rag-tag group of superheroes as “The New Avengers,” now that the film is officially in theaters.

“Presenting Marvel Studios’ #̶T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* #TheNewAvengers,” Marvel Studios wrote in a social media post, which included a video of the film’s cast, led by Florence Pugh, ripping away the word “Thunderbolts*” on the movie poster to reveal the words “*The New Avengers.”

According to Marvel, the video was shot discreetly backstage at the film’s Hollywood premiere.

Another video shows star Sebastian Stan covering up a publicly displayed movie poster featuring the updated name.

The film features a collaboration of former Marvel Cinematic Universe baddies and anti-heroes: Pugh’s Yelena and her adoptive father Alexei aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour; Stan’s Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier; Hannah John-Kamen‘s Ava Starr/Ghost from Ant-Man and the Wasp; Olga Kurylenko‘s Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster from Black Widow; and Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker/U.S. Agent from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The group is brought together by Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who also appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and in a post-credits scene in Black Widow.

“After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts,” a synopsis for the film reads. “Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Related Posts

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio on bringing ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to life
Giovanni Rufino

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock in the new series Daredevil: Born Again.

The series, which premieres Tuesday on Disney+, finds Cox back as the same character he previously played on the Marvel Television Netflix series Daredevil. Also returning is Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin in the new action-adventure crime drama.

Both actors spoke to ABC Audio during the 2024 Disney Upfront about what it means to get to return to the characters they know and love.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself a little bit. It’s amazing that we’re able to play these characters 10 years later and kind of start again as well, which is a bizarre concept. We feel so grateful to still be able to play these characters and still be in this show. We absolutely love it,” Cox said.

D’Onofrio agreed, saying that the journey with their characters has been “quite an adventure” and that the support from Marvel in making this new show has been “quite something.”

“They believed in us, we believed in them, and they wanted to make a great show. And we just kept working at it and working at it and working at it. Hopefully the audience thinks it’s a great show,” D’Onofrio said.

Cox said pretending he hates D’Onofrio continues to be “harder and harder.”

“It’s more of an acting challenge, which is fun,” Cox said, before detailing what the collaboration with Marvel has been like in making this new series.

“I was kind of blown away by the collaboration. You think with a machine that big and that well-oiled that you’re just told what to do and you go ahead and do it,” Cox said. “Right from the top, Kevin Feige all the way down, they’re so interested in our opinions and listening to our ideas and incorporating them. It’s really amazing and just makes the whole process more enjoyable.”

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Oscars 2025: ‘El Mal’ from ‘Emilia Pérez’ wins best original song
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Emilia Pérez track “El Mal,” written by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard, nabbed the Oscar for best original song Sunday, beating out songs by Elton JohnBrandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, Diane Warren and others.

“We wrote ‘El Mal’ as a song to denounce corruption,” Camille shared during her acceptance speech, “and we hope it speaks to the role music and art can play and continue to play as a force of the good and progress in the world.”

The award was handed out by The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who joked that he wasn’t the first choice to present: “The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this.”

He added that Dylan didn’t want to do it because he thought the best songs in a film this year were in A Complete Unknown, referring to his music in the Dylan biopic.

Jagger joked that the 83-year-old Bob said, “You should find somebody younger,” with Jagger, who is 81, noting, “I said OK I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob, I’ll do it.”

Report: David Fincher will direct Brad Pitt in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ sequel
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony

Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood.

David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino will write the script for the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, as The Playlist first reported. ABC Audio reached out to Pitt’s team, who declined to comment at this time.

While the film does not yet have a title, it will be made for Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the film, for which he won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was written and directed by Tarantino. It was released by Sony Pictures in 2019. At the time, Tarantino negotiated a deal to return him ownership of the film’s underlying copyright after a certain number of years.

Not only is the sequel finding a shift in high-profile director, it’s a shift from a theatrical release to a streaming service release.

The film’s announcement comes after Tarantino has scrapped plans for The Movie Critic, which would have been his 10th film. Pitt had also been cast in that movie’s lead role.

Its story reportedly took place in the ’70s and was about a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. There were rumors Pitt would play a version of the Cliff Booth character in that film — now we know he will officially step back into those shoes in the upcoming sequel.

