‘The Morning Show’ gets season 4 release date on Apple TV+
Apple

The Morning Show has a season 4 release date.

Apple TV+ has announced the fourth season of the popular drama series will premiere on Sept. 17.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return to their starring roles of Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson in the new season. Both actresses are also executive producers on season 4.

This new season picks up almost two years after the events of season 3, set in the spring of 2024.

“With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to an official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes that will drop weekly on Wednesdays through Nov. 19.

Apple also released first-look images of the season 4 cast, which include stills of Aniston, Witherspoon and Billy Crudup in his Emmy-winning role of Cory Ellison.

The season 4 ensemble cast also includes Greta Lee, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper, Aaron Pierre and returning fan-favorite Jon Hamm.

Good job: Jason Statham’s ‘A Working Man’ tops weekend box office
Dan Smith/Amazon Content Services LLC

Heigh-ho, heigh-ho, Snow White had to go. Jason Statham‘s new action thriller A Working Man knocked Disney’s live-action remake of the classic fairy tale out of the top spot at the box office this weekend.

The movie, which stars Statham as a veteran who comes out of retirement after his boss’ daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers, launched with $15.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Meanwhile, Snow White dropped to number two, with $14.2 million — a decline of more than 66%.

This weekend’s box office saw four new titles debut in the top 10, one of which wasn’t actually a movie. In at #3 with $11.5 million was the theatrical release of the fifth season of the faith-based TV series The Chosen: Last Supper, about Jesus and his disciples.

The Blumhouse horror film The Woman in the Yard was #4 with $9.45 million, while A24’s horror comedy Death of a Unicorn — about a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill the titular creature — was in at #5 with $5.8 million.

The fourth new title in the top 10 was the 4K restoration of the classic Studio Ghibli Japanese animated film Princess Mononoke, which originally came out in 1997. It took sixth place with just over $4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Working Man – $15.2 million
2. Snow White – $14.2 million
3. The Chosen: Last Supper – $11.5 million
4. The Woman in the Yard – $9.45 million
5. Death of a Unicorn – $5.8 million
6. Princess Mononoke – $4 million
7. Captain America: Brave New World – $2.8 million
8. Black Bag – $2.15 million
9. Mickey 17 – $1.9 million
10. Novocaine – $1.34 million

Sue Storm is pregnant in new look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’
Marvel Studios

Marvel has released brand-new details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was shown during a panel at CinemaCon 2025 on Thursday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer reveals Sue Storm and Reed Richards, played by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, are expecting a child.

The news of an upcoming baby comes with a conflicted reaction, though Kirby’s Sue remains resolute through it all.

“We will face this together,” she says in the trailer. “We will fight it together — as a family.”

The trailer, which has not yet been released online, also shows off the first look at the Silver Surfer, who is played by Julia Garner.

In the trailer’s last moments, the Silver Surfer glides by the screen atop of her silver board.

Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich also star in the film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in movie theaters on July 25.

Diego Luna on finishing Cassian’s story in season 2 of ‘Andor’
Des Willie

The rebellion fights on in season 2 of Andor.

Diego Luna stars as the titular Cassian Andor in the final season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, which debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday. Luna told ABC News affiliate WPVI that it feels amazing to get to deliver this final chapter in his character’s story to the fans.

“I love the idea of leaving something when it’s still a pleasure to be part of it,” Luna said. “I think it’s the right time.”

Andor tells the story of how Cassian Andor was radicalized into helping steal the Death Star plans in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna is proud to be telling the entirety of Cassian’s story with this new season.

“Most of all, I’m proud because we managed to deliver what we promised. We said, ‘Let’s make this story. Let’s tell the story of what happens before Rogue One, and let’s make sure we finish just when Rogue One starts.’ This was just a dream and words six years ago, and now we’re ready to deliver exactly that,” Luna said.

Another thing Luna is proud of is how Cassian has evolved as a character over the decade he has been playing him.

“The show is about showing what happens when revolution erupts,” Luna said. “Where do you have to be in order to risk everything for a change? What needs to be your context, your reality, your relation with the place you belong to, your family? All those layers are in this show. We have time to tell you all of them, and that’s when a format like this is just a perfect vehicle for storytelling.”

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

