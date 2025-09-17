‘The Morning Show’ renewed for season 5 on Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple)

The Morning Show is coming back for season 5.

Apple TV+ has renewed the star-studded drama series for a fifth season. The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, comes from showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.

The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.”

Season 4 of The Morning Show premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. It takes place almost two years after the events of season 3 and picks up after the UBA-NBN merger is complete.

“The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Billy CrudupMark DuplassNestor CarbonellKaren PittmanGreta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in season 4. One new episode of the season will debut weekly on Apple TV+ through Nov. 19.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white
Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed some tennis over the weekend.

The pair were spotted together attending day seven of the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

Garfield and Barbaro were photographed arriving at the event holding hands and wearing matching whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament is held.

Garfield wore a white button-up shirt and a white sweater tied around his shoulders along with matching white slacks and brown shoes. Barbaro matched the occasion with a white dress and heels.

Inside the premises, the pair were photographed smiling, laughing, cheering and even sharing a sweet moment when Garfield leaned over to kiss Barbaro on the cheek.

Barbaro and Garfield have been spotted together at a several events and recently posed together, along with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg, at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances Party in January.

In May, the two were also seen posing with the cast of the hit Broadway show John Proctor is the Villain. The show shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “new students at helen county high: thanks for joining us andrew garfield, monica barbaro, and bonnie milligan!!”

The two actors both had roles in noteworthy movies last year, with Garfield starring in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh, and Barbaro starring as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

Disney announces 'Lilo & Stitch 2' in development
Disney

You can bring your Ohana to see even more Stitch in theaters sometime soon.

Disney has announced plans for a second live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

The reveal was made on Thursday, June 26, also known as Stitch Day. June is the sixth month of the year, making the date 6/26, similar to the lovable blue alien’s experiment number of 626.

Disney made the sequel announcement in a video shared to Instagram.

The video finds the live-action Stitch puppet driving a tiny pink convertible with two Hawaiian license plates that read “2 FAST.”

“Get ready!” Stitch says as he drives on to the Walt Disney Studios lot in California. “Here we go! Stitch want! Stitch want!”

Stitch then makes a pattern with his tires in the parking lot that reads, “Lilo and Stitch 2.”

“should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret,” Disney’s caption reads. “a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development!”

The live-action Lilo & Stitch opened on May 23. It has grossed over $920 million worldwide.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

James Gunn says Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in 'Man of Tomorrow'
David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has shared new details about his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

During a recent conversation with Howard Stern, the co-head of DC Studios said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn spoke about the next DC Studios film headed to theaters, the 2026 movie SupergirlMilly Alcock stars as the titular superhero in the film, and Gunn says she “might be the best bit of a casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. She is absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3. He says he plans to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

