‘The Morning Show’ renewed for season 5 on Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy in ‘The Morning Show.’ (Apple)

The Morning Show is coming back for season 5.

Apple TV+ has renewed the star-studded drama series for a fifth season. The show, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, comes from showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder.

“The Morning Show has been a standout from the very start, debuting as one of the flagship series on Apple TV+,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, said. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see it not only entertain but also resonate with audiences worldwide. Thanks to the outstanding cast and creative team — led by Jennifer, Reese, Charlotte and Mimi — The Morning Show continues to deliver addictively entertaining and provocative stories that we’ve all come to love. We’re excited for viewers to experience the next chapter of this Emmy Award-winning drama.”

Season 4 of The Morning Show premiered Wednesday on Apple TV+. It takes place almost two years after the events of season 3 and picks up after the UBA-NBN merger is complete.

“The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Nicole Beharie also star in season 4. One new episode of the season will debut weekly on Apple TV+ through Nov. 19.

